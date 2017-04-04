There were 828 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,045 in the last 365 days.

Wind energy technology and equipment Market 2017 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2022

Wind energy technology and equipment -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

Description

The players list(Partly, Players you are interested can also be added)

GE Energy
Gamesa
Vestas
Suzlon
Siemens
Mitsubishi
Goldwind
Enercon
China Ming Yang
Senvion
Nordex


We statistic the Wind Turbines in this report Mainly covers the following product types

By turbine function principle:

Asynchronous
Synchronous
By axis:
Horizontal axis
Vertical axis

Segment regions including(other regions also can be added)
USA
Europe
China
Japan

Data including (both global and regions): Production (K Units), Sales (both volume and value-million USD), Market Share, Consumption, Import, Export, price (USD/Unit), cost, gross Margin etc.
More detailed information, please refer to the full report.

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview of Wind energy technology and equipment
1.1 Definition and Specifications of Wind energy technology and equipment
1.1.1 Definition of Wind energy technology and equipment
1.1.2 Specifications of Wind Energy & Wind Turbine
1.2 Classification of Wind Energy & Wind Turbine
1.2.1By turbine function principle
1.2.2By axis
1.3 Applications of Wind energy technology and equipment
1.4 Industry Chain Structure of Wind energy technology and equipment
1.5 Industry Overview and Major Regions Status of Wind energy technology and equipment
1.5.1 Industry Overview of Wind energy technology and equipment
1.5.2 Global Major Regions Status of Wind energy technology and equipment
1.6 Industry Policy Analysis of Wind energy technology and equipment
1.7 Industry News Analysis of Wind energy technology and equipment

...

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Wind energy technology and equipment
8.1 GE Energy
8.1.1 Company Profile
8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.1.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue
8.1.4 Contact Information
8.2 Gamesa
8.2.1 Company Profile
8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.2.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue
8.2.4 Contact Information
8.3 Vestas
8.3.1 Company Profile
8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.3.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue
8.3.4 Contact Information
8.4 Suzlon
8.4.1 Company Profile
8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.4.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue
8.4.4 Contact Information
8.5 Siemens
8.5.1 Company Profile
8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.5.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue
8.5.4 Contact Information
8.6 Mitsubishi
8.6.1 Company Profile
8.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.6.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue
8.6.4 Contact Information
8.7 Goldwind
8.7.1 Company Profile
8.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.7.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue
8.7.4 Contact Information
8.8 Enercon
8.8.1 Company Profile
8.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.8.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue
8.8.4 Contact Information
8.9 China Ming Yang
8.9.1 Company Profile
8.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.9.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue
8.9.4 Contact Information
8.10 Senvion
8.10.1 Company Profile
8.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.10.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue
8.10.4 Contact Information
8.11 Nordex
8.11.1 Company Profile
8.11.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.11.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue
8.11.4 Contact Information

Continued...

