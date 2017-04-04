Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Market 2016: Company Profiles, Market Segments, Landscape, Demand and Forecast – 2022
Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Market Analysis and Forecast by Material (PET, PP, PVC), Application (Food & Beverages, Consumer goods and Pharmaceutical) -2022
Recycling converts Scrape or Waste Plastic into usable Product and Conserves the land from conservation. Global Market of Plastic Bottle Recycling is Growing Rapidly and Focusing on Scrap Recycling. Such Plastic Bottle Recycling System accounts for features like reduced waste and reusable in organizations. Government is also adopting various initiatives for Recycling Plastic Bottles. North America accounted for the largest share in the Plastic Bottle Recycling Market. Innovations have enabled reduced greenhouse gas emissions and impact on landfills.
Energy conservation, reduced greenhouse gas emissions and reduced pollution are expected to boost the market for plastic bottle recycling. Moreover, government initiatives towards recycling of plastic bottles and increased awareness among people are driving the plastic bottle recycling market. However, high operational costs hamper the growth of the market significantly. The Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Market is expected to show staggering growth during the forecast period.
Competitive Analysis-
Major Key Players in Plastic Bottle Recycling Market are
• Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies,
• Avangard Innovative,
• Complete Recycling,
• Phoenix Technologies International,
• UltrePET,
• CarbonLITE,
• ECO2 Plastics,
• Evergreen Plastics,
• National Recycling Technologies,
• Recycle Clear
Study Objectives of Plastic Bottle Recycling Market
• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of various segments and sub-segments of the global plastic bottle recycling market
• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth
• To analyze the global plastic bottle recycling Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (ROW)
• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective
• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by material, application, and regions
• To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global plastic bottle recycling market
Access the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and 25 figures spread over 117 numbers of pages of the project report “Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Market - Forecast to 2022”
LIST OF TABLES
TABLE 1 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Market, By Material
TABLE 2 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Market, By Application
TABLE 3 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Market, By Regions
TABLE 4 North America Plastic Bottle Recycling Market, By Country
TABLE 5 North America Plastic Bottle Recycling Market, By Material
TABLE 6 North America Plastic Bottle Recycling Market, by Application
Continued…..
LIST OF FIGURES
FIGURE 1 RESEARCH TYPE
FIGURE 2 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Market: by Material (%)
FIGURE 3 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Market: by Application (%)
FIGURE 4 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Market: by Region
FIGURE 5 North America Plastic Bottle Recycling Market, by Material (%)
FIGURE 6 North America Plastic Bottle Recycling Market, By Application (%)
