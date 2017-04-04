Vehicle Intelligence Systems Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR over 12% From 2016 to 2022
Vehicle Intelligence System Market Analysis by Vehicle Type, Road Scene Understanding, Advanced Driver Assistance & Monitoring and Region - Forecast to 2022
Vehicle Intelligence Systems (VIS) is installed in the vehicle to ensure the safety of the driver, passengers, and pedestrian. Vehicle intelligence system analyzes the vehicle functioning so as to avoiding potential danger. Upon installation of VIS in the vehicles, vehicles exchange information by using a two way communication system. The lanes of the automated highways are have a computer controlled system which notify the drivers about the traffic jam, provides parking assistance and avoids collision. The major drivers of the global vehicle intelligence system market are the growing awareness about the vehicle and driver safety, stringent regulations for safety in the manufacturing of cars, growing demand for luxury cars in emerging countries. The rise in the trend of driverless cars is also expected to drive the global vehicle intelligence system market.
Europe is expected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the existence of key automotive players in this region. In countries such as U.K., Germany, and France there is an increase in the demand for the VIS due to the presence of premium and luxury vehicles. In Asia-Pacific, the increase in demand for the luxury vehicles and the rise in the number of automotive manufacturers, are expected to drive the growth of these market during the forecast period. The global vehicle intelligence system is expected to grow at XX% CAGR during the forecast period.
The key players in Vehicle Intelligence System Market are Denso Corporation (Japan), Delphi Automotive PLC (U.K.), Autoliv Inc. (Sweden), Magna International Inc. (Canada), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Mobileye NV (Israel), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Wabco Holdings Inc. (Belgium), and Valeo SA (France).
The market is highly based on advanced driver assistance & monitoring. The park assist (PA) segment is expected to witness the largest share during the forecast period due to low cost of integration of these systems in all vehicle segments. The adaptive cruise control segment is the second largest segment in advance driver assistance & monitoring. This is due to the increase in demand for enhanced driving experience.
The factors contributing to the growth of vehicle intelligence system market are the growing concern for vehicle and driver safety, stringent regulations for the safety in the manufacturing of the cars, growing demand for luxury cars in the emerging countries and rise in the trend of driverless vehicles.
There are various restraints that hinder the growth of global vehicle intelligence system market such as high cost of production of vehicle intelligence system and challenge of effective functioning of VIS involving high capital investment.
This study provides an overview of the Global Vehicle Intelligence System Market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global vehicle intelligence system market by vehicle type, road scene understanding, advanced driver assistance & monitoring and region
