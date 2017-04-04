Soy-Based Chemicals Market: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trend and Forecast to 2027
Soy-Based Chemicals market Information, by product type (Soy-oil,Fatty acids), by end user type (ethyl soyate, oleochemicals) - Forecast from 2016 to 2027
Globally, market for Soy Based Chemicals market is growing tediously due to growing awareness of health and non-renewable sources. As result of rise in health issues related to cholesterol, diabetes and other diseases there is advancement for food and beverages industries. Further, the plastics segment is forecast to display maximum potential for growth driven by growing demand for renewable plastics and polymers .The Soy-Based Chemicals market is expected to grow at a CAGR over XX% in terms of revenue and over XX% in terms of volume over the period of 2016 to 2021.
Segments:
Soy-Based Chemicals Market can be segmented as follows:
Segmentation by product Type: Soy-oil,
Fatty acids, Polyols, Soy-waxes, Methyl-soyate, Isoflavones
Segmentation by Applications type: ethyl soyate, oleochemicals, surfactants, paints and coatings, printing inks, polyols, thermoset plastics, elastomers, rubber compounds, plasticisers, adhesives and lubricants.
Key Players of Soy-Based Chemicals Market:
Some of the major players in Soy-Based Chemicals Market Ag Environmental Products LLC, Archer Daniels Midland Co., BioBased Technologies LLC, Bunge Limited, Cara Plastics Inc., Cargill Inc., Chemtura Corp., Columbus Foods Co., Dow Chemical Co., Eco Safety Inc., Elevance Renewable Sciences Inc., Ferro Corp., Griffin Industries Inc., Renewable Lubricants Inc., SoyaWax International Inc., Soyaworld Inc., Soy Technologies LLC, Vitasoy International Holdings Limited, Vitasoy USA Inc., and Vertec BioSolvents Inc.
