Vegetable Seed Market 2017 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2022
Global Vegetable Seed Market 2017 Analysis and Forecast to 2022PUNE, INDIA, April 4, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this report, the global Vegetable Seed market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Vegetable Seed in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Vegetable Seed market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Monsanto
Syngenta
Limagrain
Bayer CropScience
Rijk Zwaan
SAKATA
Takii
ENZA ZADEN
Bejo
Nongwoobio
Jing Yan YiNong
Tianjin Kernel
Horticulture Seeds
Derit Seeds
Beijing Zhongshu
LONGPING HIGH-TECH
Huasheng Seed
Zhenong Seeds
DENGHAI SEEDS
Jiangshu Seed
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Solanaceae
Cucurbit
Root&bulb
Brassica
Leafy
Large Seed Vegetable
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Vegetable Seed for each application, including
Farmland
Greenhouse
Key points in table of content
1 Vegetable Seed Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Vegetable Seed
1.2 Vegetable Seed Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Vegetable Seed Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Vegetable Seed Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Solanaceae
1.2.4 Cucurbit
1.2.5 Root & bulb
1.2.6 Brassica
1.2.7 Leafy
1.2.8 Large Seed Vegetable
1.3 Global Vegetable Seed Segment by Application
1.3.1 Vegetable Seed Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Farmland
1.3.3 Greenhouse
1.4 Global Vegetable Seed Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Vegetable Seed Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Vegetable Seed (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Vegetable Seed Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Vegetable Seed Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
2 Global Vegetable Seed Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Vegetable Seed Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.1 Global Vegetable Seed Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.2 Global Vegetable Seed Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.2 Global Vegetable Seed Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.3 Global Vegetable Seed Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.4 Manufacturers Vegetable Seed Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type
2.5 Vegetable Seed Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Vegetable Seed Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Vegetable Seed Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Vegetable Seed Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)
3.1 Global Vegetable Seed Capacity and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.2 Global Vegetable Seed Production and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.3 Global Vegetable Seed Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.4 Global Vegetable Seed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.5 North America Vegetable Seed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.6 Europe Vegetable Seed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.7 China Vegetable Seed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.8 Japan Vegetable Seed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.9 Southeast Asia Vegetable Seed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.10 India Vegetable Seed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
4 Global Vegetable Seed Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2012-2017)
4.1 Global Vegetable Seed Consumption by Region (2012-2017)
4.2 North America Vegetable Seed Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.3 Europe Vegetable Seed Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.4 China Vegetable Seed Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.5 Japan Vegetable Seed Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.6 Southeast Asia Vegetable Seed Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.7 India Vegetable Seed Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
5 Global Vegetable Seed Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Vegetable Seed Production and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
5.2 Global Vegetable Seed Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
5.3 Global Vegetable Seed Price by Type (2012-2017)
5.4 Global Vegetable Seed Production Growth by Type (2012-2017)
6 Global Vegetable Seed Market Analysis by Application
6.1 Global Vegetable Seed Consumption and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)
6.2 Global Vegetable Seed Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2012-2017)
6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities
6.3.1 Potential Applications
6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries
7 Global Vegetable Seed Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
