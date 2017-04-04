Prepreg 2017 Global Market Expected To Grow At CAGR 10.34% And Forecast To 2021
Prepregs are fiber reinforcement pre-impregnated with a resin. The resins are often either thermoset or thermoplastic. The global prepreg market is largely driven by the growing composites market. The industry is striving for better acceptance of the product. This, along with cost cutting initiatives, is likely to increase the adoption of prepregs. The consumption of prepreg is likely to increase owing to environmental concerns and the strong need for alternate processing methods and products that comply with regulations. High-performance applications in the aerospace, wind energy, and automotive sectors are increasingly adopting prepregs. These cost intensive industries can withstand the high-cost aspect of prepregs. However, great opportunities exist in the market for prepreg manufacturers and subsequent processors if more cost-effective prepreg materials and manufacturing processes are developed.
The analysts forecast the global prepreg market to grow at a CAGR of 10.34% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global prepreg market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• APAC
• North America
• ROW
The Global Prepreg Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Celanese
• Cytec Solvay Group
• Mitsubishi Rayon (MRC)
• Teijin
• Toray
Other prominent vendors
• Axiom Materials
• Gurit
• HC Composite
• Hexcel
• Kemrock Industries And Exports
• KINECO
• Kubota Research Associates
• TenCate
• Park Electrochemical
• Plastic Reinforcement Fabrics
• SGL Group
• UNICARBON
• Zyvex Labs
Market driver
• High-performance composites replacing metals in key applications.
Market challenge
• Prepregs are cost prohibitive.
Market trend
• Manufacturing process modifications.
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
• Market overview
• Outlook
• Advantages of prepreg
• Manufacturing processes from prepreg
PART 05: Market landscape
• Global prepreg market
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by type of reinforcement
• Global prepreg market by type of reinforcement
• Global carbon fiber prepreg market
• Global glass fiber prepreg market
• Global aramid fiber prepreg market
PART 07: Market segmentation by application
• Global prepreg market by application
• Global prepreg market for aerospace and defense sector
• Global prepreg market for wind energy sector
• Global prepreg market for automotive sector
• Global prepreg market for other sectors
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• Global prepreg market by geography
• Prepreg market in North America
• Prepreg market in APAC
• Prepreg market in ROW
PART 09: Market drivers
• Demand for lightweight materials in automotive sector
• High-performance composites replacing metals in key applications
• Regulatory norms accentuating on use of lightweight materials for fuel efficiency
• Prepregs offer great ease of handling
• Prepreg technology: Essential step toward eco-friendliness
• High demand for lightweight materials from sports equipment manufacturers
PART 10: Impact of drivers
PART 11: Market Challenges
• Prepregs are cost prohibitive
• Heat curing is essential
• Technical challenges during manufacturing of prepregs
• Low shelf life of prepregs
• Need for improved IT systems
PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 13: Market trends
• Wind power capacity additions
• Efforts toward making composites eco-friendly
• Manufacturing process modifications
• Production of recycled products
• Increasing demand for monomer-free resin formulations
• Rise in automation of manual lay-up
PART 14: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Key market vendors
• Other prominent vendors
• Celanese
• Cytec Solvay Group
• Mitsubishi Rayon
• Teijin
• Toray
………..CONTINUED
