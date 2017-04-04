Green-Roof Global Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Green-Roof Market 2017 Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Share and Forecast to 2022” to their research database.PUNE, INDIA , April 4, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Green-Roof Market
Executive Summary
In this report, The Global Green-Roof Market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Green-Roof in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1139115-global-green-roof-market-research-report-2017
Global Green-Roof market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Optigreen
TAJIMA
Soprema
Tremco
Sempergreen
Onduline
ZinCo
KAJIMA
Vegetal
VEDAG
Intrinsic
Rooflite
Bauder
Liveroof
Xero Flor
Green Roof Blocks
Vitaroofs
Green Roof Outfitters
Hannor
ZHEJIANG SOL
Kuangye Green-Roof
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Extensive Green-Roof
Semi-intensive Green-Roof
Intensive Green-Roof
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Green-Roof for each application, including
Commercial Buildings
Residential Buildings
Industrial Buildings
Enquiry for buying report@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1139115-global-green-roof-market-research-report-2017
Table of Contents
Global Green-Roof Market Research Report 2017
1 Green-Roof Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Green-Roof
1.2 Green-Roof Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Green-Roof Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Green-Roof Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Extensive Green-Roof
1.2.4 Semi-intensive Green-Roof
1.2.5 Intensive Green-Roof
1.3 Global Green-Roof Segment by Application
1.3.1 Green-Roof Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Commercial Buildings
1.3.3 Residential Buildings
1.3.4 Industrial Buildings
1.4 Global Green-Roof Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Green-Roof Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Green-Roof (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Green-Roof Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Green-Roof Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
………..
7 Global Green-Roof Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Optigreen
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Green-Roof Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Optigreen Green-Roof Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 TAJIMA
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Green-Roof Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 TAJIMA Green-Roof Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Soprema
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Green-Roof Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Soprema Green-Roof Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Tremco
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Green-Roof Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Tremco Green-Roof Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Sempergreen
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Green-Roof Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Sempergreen Green-Roof Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Onduline
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Green-Roof Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Onduline Green-Roof Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 ZinCo
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Green-Roof Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 ZinCo Green-Roof Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 KAJIMA
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Green-Roof Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 KAJIMA Green-Roof Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Vegetal
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Green-Roof Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Vegetal Green-Roof Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.10 VEDAG
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Green-Roof Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 VEDAG Green-Roof Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 Intrinsic
7.12 Rooflite
7.13 Bauder
7.14 Liveroof
7.15 Xero Flor
7.16 Green Roof Blocks
7.17 Vitaroofs
7.18 Green Roof Outfitters
7.19 Hannor
7.20 ZHEJIANG SOL
7.21 Kuangye Green-Roof
8 Green-Roof Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8.1 Green-Roof Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials
8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials
8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
8.2.1 Raw Materials
8.2.2 Labor Cost
8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Green-Roof
Continued…..
Buy Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1139115
For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com
Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here