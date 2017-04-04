Global Stevia Market to Expand at 7% CAGR during 2017-2022
Global Stevia Market -by form (powder, drop, capsule, syrup, tablet), by application (table top sweeteners, confectionery), and by Region - Forecast to 2022
Market Highlights
There is an increase in demand for stevia products, because of increase in the awareness of various health benefits. Stevia is low caloric, helps people to keep a check on calories. It doesn’t affect the blood glucose level, helping the diabetic patients to enjoy sweets without guilt and tension. The number diet conscious consumers are also increasing every year, so this is a key factor for increase in demand. Hence, Global Stevia Market is expected to grow at CAGR over 7% post the year 2022.
Consumer’s demand for healthy alternative to table sugar is on increase. Stevia is low caloric, doesn’t affect the blood glucose level. It is trending due to its low caloric property, it helps people maintain their daily calories and low carb intake
Request a Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/stevia-market
Key Players
• Purecircle
• Ingredion Inc.
• Tate & Lyle Plc.
• Evolva
• Stevia Corp.
• Cargill Inc.
• GLG Life Tech Corp.
• Stevia Biotech Pvt. Ltd
• Steviafirst
• Xinghua GL Stevia Co.Ltd
Market Research Analysis:
• Secondary data reveals that the Stevia sales is projected to grow more than 7% annually post the year 2022
• China dominates the stevia market in terms of production and exports
• Consumer’s demand for healthy alternative to table sugar is on increase. Stevia is low caloric, doesn’t affect the blood glucose level. It is trending due to its low caloric property, it helps people maintain their daily calories and low carb intake
Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 60 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “The Global Stevia Market Research Report -Forecast to 2022.
Browse full report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/stevia-market
Brief Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Introduction
2.1 Definition
2.2 Scope of the study
2.2.1 Research Objectives
2.2.2 Assumptions
2.2.3 Limitations
2.3 Markets Structure
2.4 Stakeholders
3 Research methodology
3.1 Research process
3.2 Secondary research
3.3 Primary research
3.4 Forecast model
3.5 Market Size estimation
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.3 Opportunities
4.4 Challenges
5 MARKET TRENDS
Continue………
Reasons to buy
• This report includes in-depth study analysis of stevia market
• It covers market segmentation by source, and nutrition per serving.
• It helps in identifying region-wise major suppliers and understand consumption patterns
• The report will provide useful and premium insights that will support in investments for stevia and allied companies providing details on the fast growing segments and regions
• In addition, it will provide key findings that will help the companies to improve profitability by using supply chain strategies, cost effectiveness of various products mentioned in the report
• The data used in the report is primarily based on primary interviews with the major producing companies and industry experts and also supported by authentic industry data from secondary sources.
“Ask for your specific company profile and country level customization on reports.”
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Related Report
Global Whole Milk Powder Market - by Process (Spray drying, Freeze drying, Evaporation and others), by Packing type (Vaccum packing, Nitrogen packing, and others), by Application (Bakery, Confectionery, Dairy, Infant formula and others) and by Region - Forecast to 2022.Know more about this report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/whole-milk-powder-market
About Market Research Future:
At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.
MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.
Contact:
Akash Anand,
Market Research Future
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers
Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,
Pune - 411028
Maharashtra, India
+1 646 845 9312
Email: akash.anand@marketresearchfuture.com
Akash Anand
Market Research Future
+1 646 845 9312
email us here