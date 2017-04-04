Global Variable Frequency Drive Market is expected to grow at CAGR of 6% by 2022
A Variable Frequency Drive Is Responsible For Motor Controlling By Varying The Frequency And Voltage Which Is Supplied To The Motor. The System Can Control The Speed Of The Motor And Torque By Varying The Input Frequency Of The Motor. There Are Various Applications in Which Vfd’s Are Used Such As Small Appliances, Mine Mill and Compressors. The Drive Consists Of Three Sub-systems That Are Ac Motor, Main Drive Assembly And Interface. The Major Drivers Of Variable Frequency Drive Market Are Growing Urbanization And Industrialization In Developing Countries, Growing Demand For Better Utilization Of Energy, Increasing Activities In Construction, Power Transmission And Reduce Cost Of Production Of Vfd’s.
Market Research Analysis
The Market Is Highly Based On Applications. Pumps Segment Is Expected To Dominate The Variable Frequency Drive Market Due To The Rapid Increase In The Industrial Activities And Growing Construction Sector. The Growing Oil & Gas Production In U.S. And Middle East Have Also Resulted In The Growth Of These Markets. In Asia-Pacific, There Has Been Increase In Demand For The Use Of Pumps, Due To Which The Market Is Expected To Grow During The Forecast Period.
The Factors Contributing To The Growth Of Variable Frequency Drive Market Are Increase In Urbanization And Industrialization In Developing Countries, Efficient Utilization Of Energy, Increase In Construction Activities, Power Transmission And Reduction In The Cost Of Production If Vfd’s.
Key Players
• Abb Ltd. (Switzerland)
• Siemens Ag (Germany)
• Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.)
• Weg (Brazil)
• Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan)
• Eaton Corporation Plc. (Ireland)
• General Electric (U.S.)
• Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.)
• Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan)
• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan).
Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific Region Is Expected To Dominate The Global Variable Frequency Drive Market During The Forecast Period Due To The Largest Market Share In Infrastructure And Industrial Sector In This Region. Energy Industries Such As Oil & Gas, Metals and Mining Have Adopted the Use of Vfd’s In Order To Restrict the Energy Consumption and to reduce the Emission of Co2. In Middle East And Africa, The Growth Of This Market Has Been Due To The Rise Of Construction Industry. In Europe, Due To the Rise In Automotive Industry There Is An Increasing Use Of Vfd’s, Due To Which The Demand For The Use Of Vfd’s Have Increased.
Scope of The Report
This Study Provides An Overview Of The Global Variable Frequency Drive Market, Tracking Three Market Segments Across Four Geographic Regions. The Report Studies Key Players, Providing A Five-Year Annual Trend Analysis That Highlights Market Size, Volume And Share For North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (Apac) And Rest Of The World (Row). The Report Also Provides A Forecast, Focusing On The Market Opportunities For The Next Five Years For Each Region. The Scope Of The Study Segments The Global Variable Frequency Drive Market By Its Type, By Application, By End-User And By Region.
By Type
• Ac
• Dc
• Servo
By Application
• Pumps
• Fans
• Compressors
• Extruders
• Others
By End-User
• Industrial
• Infrastructure
• Oil & Gas
• Power Generation
• Others
By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Row
