Global Variable Frequency Drive Market is expected to grow at CAGR of 6% by 2022

Variable Frequency Drive Market is expected to grow with the CAGR of approximately 6% from 2016 to 2022, by Type, by Application, by End-User, by Region

Major Key Players - Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Eaton Corporation Plc. (Ireland), General Electric (U.S.), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 4, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market HighlightsA Variable Frequency Drive Is Responsible For Motor Controlling By Varying The Frequency And Voltage Which Is Supplied To The Motor. The System Can Control The Speed Of The Motor And Torque By Varying The Input Frequency Of The Motor. There Are Various Applications in Which Vfd’s Are Used Such As Small Appliances, Mine Mill and Compressors. The Drive Consists Of Three Sub-systems That Are Ac Motor, Main Drive Assembly And Interface. The Major Drivers Of Variable Frequency Drive Market Are Growing Urbanization And Industrialization In Developing Countries, Growing Demand For Better Utilization Of Energy, Increasing Activities In Construction, Power Transmission And Reduce Cost Of Production Of Vfd’s.Request a Sample Report@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2440 Market Research AnalysisThe Market Is Highly Based On Applications. Pumps Segment Is Expected To Dominate The Variable Frequency Drive Market Due To The Rapid Increase In The Industrial Activities And Growing Construction Sector. The Growing Oil & Gas Production In U.S. And Middle East Have Also Resulted In The Growth Of These Markets. In Asia-Pacific, There Has Been Increase In Demand For The Use Of Pumps, Due To Which The Market Is Expected To Grow During The Forecast Period.The Factors Contributing To The Growth Of Variable Frequency Drive Market Are Increase In Urbanization And Industrialization In Developing Countries, Efficient Utilization Of Energy, Increase In Construction Activities, Power Transmission And Reduction In The Cost Of Production If Vfd’s.Key Players• Abb Ltd. (Switzerland)• Siemens Ag (Germany)• Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.)• Weg (Brazil)• Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan)• Eaton Corporation Plc. (Ireland)• General Electric (U.S.)• Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.)• Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan)• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan).Regional AnalysisAsia-Pacific Region Is Expected To Dominate The Global Variable Frequency Drive Market During The Forecast Period Due To The Largest Market Share In Infrastructure And Industrial Sector In This Region. Energy Industries Such As Oil & Gas, Metals and Mining Have Adopted the Use of Vfd’s In Order To Restrict the Energy Consumption and to reduce the Emission of Co2. In Middle East And Africa, The Growth Of This Market Has Been Due To The Rise Of Construction Industry. In Europe, Due To the Rise In Automotive Industry There Is An Increasing Use Of Vfd’s, Due To Which The Demand For The Use Of Vfd’s Have Increased.Scope of The ReportThis Study Provides An Overview Of The Global Variable Frequency Drive Market, Tracking Three Market Segments Across Four Geographic Regions. The Report Studies Key Players, Providing A Five-Year Annual Trend Analysis That Highlights Market Size, Volume And Share For North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (Apac) And Rest Of The World (Row). The Report Also Provides A Forecast, Focusing On The Market Opportunities For The Next Five Years For Each Region. The Scope Of The Study Segments The Global Variable Frequency Drive Market By Its Type, By Application, By End-User And By Region.By Type• Ac• Dc• ServoBy Application• Pumps• Fans• Compressors• Extruders• OthersBy End-User• Industrial• Infrastructure• Oil & Gas• Power Generation• OthersBy Region• North America• Europe• Asia-Pacific• RowBrowse Full VF Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/variable-frequency-drive-market-2440 Table of Content1 Executive Summary2 Research Methodology2.1 Scope of the Study2.2 Research Process3 Market Dynamics3.1 Market Drivers3.2 Market Inhibitors3.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis4 Global Variable Frequency Drive Market, By Type4.1 Ac4.2 Dc4.3 Servo5 Global Variable Frequency Drive Market, By Application5.1 Introduction5.2 Pumps5.3 Fans5.4 Compressors5.4 Extruders5.5 Others6 Global Variable Frequency Drive Market, By End-User6.1 Industrial6.2 Infrastructure6.3 Oil & Gas7 Regional Market Analysis8 Competitive AnalysisContinued……Taste The Market Data And Market Information Presented Through More Than 85 Market Data Tables And Figures Spread In 140 Numbers Of Pages Of The Project Report. Avail The In-Depth Table Of Content Toc & Market Synopsis On " Global Variable Frequency Drive Market Information From 2016 To 2022"