Global Web Real-Time Communication Market : Industry Size, Growth, Analysis And Forecast of 2022

Global Web Real-Time Communication Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 42.4 % during the forecast period 2015 to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, April 4, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Web Real-Time Communication Market Global Web Real-Time Communication Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 42.4 % during the forecast period 2015 to 2022. Growing number of internet users, increasing usage of mobile devices and focus on improving consumer experience are some of the key factors driving the market growth. Key players in the market are presently trying to strengthen their position in digital technologies and integrated communication services by acquiring other major players.In applications, the video conferencing segment commanded the market with more than 40% share in 2014. By deployment type, hybrid cloud segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 46.3% during the forecast period. On the contrary, the private cloud segment is anticipated to take over the global Web RTC solution market with more than 50% share by the end of 2022. By Geography, North America commanded the market with more than 30% market share in 2014, followed by Western Europe. Rising demand for lucrative and easy to use browser-based real-time communication solutions by key industries in the region are driving the market growth in North America.Some of the key players in global Web Real-Time Communication market are AT&T Inc, Cisco Systems, Inc, Ericsson, Google Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Mitel Networks Corporation, Plivo Inc., TokBox Inc., Avaya Inc. and Twilio, Inc.Services Covered:• Maintenance Service• Integration Service• Implementation Service• Consulting ServiceIndustries Covered:• Telecom & IT• Retail• BFSI• Manufacturing• Healthcare• Transportation• Energy & Utility• OthersApplications Covered:• Voice Calling• Video Conferencing• Social Networking• Gaming• OthersTry sample report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/web-real-time-communication-global-market-outlook-2015-2022 Deployment Type Covered:• Hybrid Cloud• Private Cloud• Public CloudRegions Covered:• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao EgyptWhat our report offers:- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementsTable of content1 Executive Summary2 Preface2.1 Abstract2.2 Stake Holders2.3 Research Scope2.4 Research Methodology2.4.1 Data Mining2.4.2 Data Analysis2.4.3 Data Validation2.4.4 Research Approach2.5 Research Sources2.5.1 Primary Research Sources2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources2.5.3 Assumptions3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction3.2 Drivers3.3 Restraints3.4 Opportunities3.5 Threats3.6 Application Analysis3.7 Emerging markets4 Porters Five Force Analysis4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers4.2 Bargaining power of buyers4.3 Threat of substitutes4.4 Threat of new entrants4.5 Competitive rivalryContinued....Buy this report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=353803 About UsWise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.Contact Us:Norah Trent+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym