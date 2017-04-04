Global Web Real-Time Communication Market : Industry Size, Growth, Analysis And Forecast of 2022
Global Web Real-Time Communication Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 42.4 % during the forecast period 2015 to 2022. Growing number of internet users, increasing usage of mobile devices and focus on improving consumer experience are some of the key factors driving the market growth. Key players in the market are presently trying to strengthen their position in digital technologies and integrated communication services by acquiring other major players.
In applications, the video conferencing segment commanded the market with more than 40% share in 2014. By deployment type, hybrid cloud segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 46.3% during the forecast period. On the contrary, the private cloud segment is anticipated to take over the global Web RTC solution market with more than 50% share by the end of 2022. By Geography, North America commanded the market with more than 30% market share in 2014, followed by Western Europe. Rising demand for lucrative and easy to use browser-based real-time communication solutions by key industries in the region are driving the market growth in North America.
Some of the key players in global Web Real-Time Communication market are AT&T Inc, Cisco Systems, Inc, Ericsson, Google Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Mitel Networks Corporation, Plivo Inc., TokBox Inc., Avaya Inc. and Twilio, Inc.
Services Covered:
• Maintenance Service
• Integration Service
• Implementation Service
• Consulting Service
Industries Covered:
• Telecom & IT
• Retail
• BFSI
• Manufacturing
• Healthcare
• Transportation
• Energy & Utility
• Others
Applications Covered:
• Voice Calling
• Video Conferencing
• Social Networking
• Gaming
• Others
Deployment Type Covered:
• Hybrid Cloud
• Private Cloud
• Public Cloud
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Table of content
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging markets
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
Continued....
