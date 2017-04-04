Global Vacuum Insulation Panels Market to Grow at CAGR of 4% by 2022
Vacuum Insulation Panel Market by Material (Silica, Fiberglass and others), by Type (Flat and Special Shape), by End-use and by Region - Forecast to 2022
Vacuum insulation panels are flat elements consisting of an open porous core materials which have to withstand the external load caused by atmospheric pressure, as well as a sufficiently gas- tight envelope to maintain the required quality of the vacuum. Increasing environmental concern among consumers is driving the growth of the global vacuum insulation panel market. These panels help in reducing greenhouse gas emissions such as carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, thus helping the prevention and reduction of environmental pollution to a large extent. Additionally, the growing demand for sea food all over the world is fuelling the growth of this market because the demand has created the need for cold storage and transportation that require VIPs for insulation. However, high costs of vacuum insulation panels, as compared to other alternatives may hamper the growth of vacuum insulation panel market. The global vacuum insulation panel market is expected to grow at CAGR of around 4% by 2022
Scope of the Report
This study provides an overview of the global vacuum insulation panel market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global vacuum insulation panel market as material, type, and application.
Request a Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2438
Key Players
• Evonik Industries AG (Germany),
• LG Hausys, Ltd. (Korea),
• Panasonic Corporation (Japan),
• Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.),
• OCI Company Ltd. (Korea),
• Kingspan Insulation LLC (U.S.),
• ThermoCor (U.S.),
• Porextherm Dämmstoffe GmbH (Germany),
• Vacutherm Ltd. (U.K.),
• Hanita Coatings RCA Ltd. (Isreal)
• others.
Market Research Analysis
On the basis of applications, global vacuum insulation panel market is segmented into construction, home appliances, logistic, and others. Out of them, construction sector has the largest share mainly due to the growing construction & infrastructural activities worldwide.
Asia-Pacific is the largest region for the vacuum insulation panel market mainly due to rapid growth in construction sector and increasing demand for sea food. It is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period.
Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread in 110 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Global Vacuum Insulation Panels Market Research Report - Forecast to 2022”
Asia-Pacific is the largest growing market
On the basis of regions, the global vacuum insulation panels market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Asia-Pacific region dominates the vacuum insulation panels market. Rapid growth in construction sector is the primary driving factor of vacuum insulation panels market in the region. Additionally, the growing consumer awareness as well as increasing demand for thermal insulation in residential and commercial building is fueling the demand of this market. This region is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period.
North America is also expected to contribute significantly to the global vacuum insulation panels market mainly due to government initiatives such as Weatherization Assistance Program, which promote the thermal insulation. European region and Rest of the World are expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period.
Target Audience
• Manufacturing Organizations
• Distributors & Suppliers
• Environmental Associations
• Research Institute / Education Institute
• Potential Investors
Related Report
Global Concrete fiber Market, By Type (Synthetic Fiber, Steel Fibers, Glass Fibers and others) by Application (Construction, Industrial, Road industry and other), - Forecast 2016-2022. Know more about this report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/concrete-fiber-market
About Market Research Future:
At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.
MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.
Contact:
Akash Anand,
Market Research Future
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers
Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,
Pune - 411028
Maharashtra, India
+1 646 845 9312
Email: akash.anand@marketresearchfuture.com
Akash Anand
Market Research Future
+1 646 845 9312
email us here