Global Confectioneries Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Global Confectioneries Market is estimated at $161.6 million in 2015 and is poised to reach $205.3 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. Increasing disposable income, rising population, growing urbanization and rising trade market are some of the key factors driving the confectionery market. The major challenges for the industry include rising government regulations, changing end user preferences and health issues. The chocolate segment is estimated to witness the maximum growth.
Europe leads the worldwide confectionery market, followed by North America and Asia Pacific. Followed by China and the U.K., U.S. represents the major confectionery market worldwide. India is the main market in Asia Pacific and the rapidly growing confectionery market in the world.
Some of the key players in the market include Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., Kegg's Candies, The Ferrero Group, Cadbury, The Hershey Company, Crown Confectionery, Nestle S.A., Perfetti Van Melle, Mars, Kraft Foods, Mondel?z International, HARIBO Dunhills PLC, United Confectionery Manufacturers, Petra Foods, Yildiz Holding and Brookside Foods.
Categories Covered:
• Sugar confectionery
• Cereal bars
• Chocolate confectionery
• Gum
• Others
Type of Sugars Covered:
• Food Items
o Chewing gum
o Candies
o Sweets
o Fruits
o Butter
o Honey
o Lollies
o Cocoa
o Milk
o Chocolates
o Toffees
o Berries
Type of Bakers’ Covered:
• Cakes
• Cookies
• Pastries
• Doughnuts
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
