Video Conferencing Services Global Market Share, Size, Trend and Growth 2017-2022
Video Conferencing Services Market 2017
This report studies the global Video Conferencing Services market, analyzes and researches the Video Conferencing Services development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Polycom, Inc.
Avaya, Inc.
ZTE Corporation
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
Microsoft Corporation
Lifesize (Division of Logitech International S.A.)
Vidyo, Inc.
InterCall (West Corporation)
Adobe Systems, Inc.
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Video Conferencing Services can be split into
On-premise
Cloud-based
Managed Video Conferencing Services
Market segment by Application, Video Conferencing Services can be split into
Corporate Enterprises
Healthcare
Government & Defense
Education
Media & Entertainment
Others
Table of Contents
Global Video Conferencing Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Video Conferencing Services
1.1 Video Conferencing Services Market Overview
1.1.1 Video Conferencing Services Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Video Conferencing Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Video Conferencing Services Market by Type
1.3.1 On-premise
1.3.2 Cloud-based
1.3.3 Managed Video Conferencing Services
1.4 Video Conferencing Services Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Corporate Enterprises
1.4.2 Healthcare
1.4.3 Government & Defense
1.4.4 Education
1.4.5 Media & Entertainment
1.4.6 Others
2 Global Video Conferencing Services Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Video Conferencing Services Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
………….
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Cisco Systems, Inc.
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Video Conferencing Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Polycom, Inc.
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Video Conferencing Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Avaya, Inc.
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Video Conferencing Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 ZTE Corporation
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Video Conferencing Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Video Conferencing Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Microsoft Corporation
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Video Conferencing Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
...…..Continued
