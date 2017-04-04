There were 815 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,011 in the last 365 days.

Skin Packaging 2017 Global Market Expected To Grow At CAGR 5.60% And Forecast To 2021

Skin Packaging

Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Global Skin Packaging Market 2017 Manufacturers Analysis, Opportunities And Growth Forecast To 2021”.

PUNE, INDIA, April 4, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Skin Packaging Market

Global skin packaging market is classified into two types: Carded and non-carded. Carded skin packaging consists of a piece of paperboard and a thin sheet of transparent plastic heat sealing, which is wrapped over the paperboard. The product is placed between them during the packaging process. Non-carded skin packaging consists of a thin sheet of plastic wrapped over the product. A vacuum is created between the product and skin packaging to avoid contamination of the product due to contact with air.

The analysts forecast the global skin packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 5.60% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global skin packaging market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the total revenue generated by vendors offering skin packaging services based out of different regions.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• ROW

The Global Skin Packaging Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• Bemis
• Berry Plastics
• Clondalkin
• LINPAC
• G. Mondini
• Sealed Air

Other prominent vendors
• Creative Forming
• Display Pack
• Innovative Plastics
• Placon
• Plastic Ingenuity
• Polyone
• Prent
• Reynolds Flexible Packaging
• Rohrer
• The Dow Chemical Company

Market driver
• Introduction of innovative skin packaging
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge
• Contamination of packaged food
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend
• Shift from MAP to vacuum skin packaging
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market opportunity assessment
• Market opportunity assessment for types of skin packaging

PART 07: Market segmentation by type
• Global skin packaging market by carded skin packaging
• Global skin packaging market by non-carded skin packaging

PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• Global skin packaging market by geography
• Skin packaging market in APAC
• Skin packaging market in Europe
• Skin packaging market in North America
• Skin packaging market in ROW

PART 09: Market drivers

PART 10: Impact of drivers

PART 11: Market Challenges

PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 13: Market trends

PART 14: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Bemis
• Berry Plastics
• Clondalkin
• LINPAC
• G. Mondini
• Sealed Air
• Other prominent vendors

………..CONTINUED

