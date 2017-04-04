Intelligent Personal Assistant Market by Type, Technology Used, Services, Trends, Geography, Trends and Forecast to 2027
What time is it in Tokyo? are one of command which can be asked to intelligent personal assistant and they would respond within seconds. IPA is a software agent which is associated with any electronic device such as smartphone or tablet which is programmed to perform certain tasks or service for an individual.
The common example of Intelligent Personal Assistant is Google now which works on android platform and Siri which works on iOS platform.
Key players
• Google Inc. (U.S.),
• Apple Inc. (U.S.)
• Microsoft (U.S.)
• Amazon (U.S.)
• Baidu (China)
• IBM (U.S.)
• AOL (U.S)
• Nuance (U.S.)
• Facebook Inc. (U.S.)
• Artificial Solutions (Spain)
Industry News
• In January 2016, Apple announced about new AI name viv which is expected to replace Siri.
• In May 2016, Google Inc. introduced new intelligent personal assistance name Google Home which will to control smart home.
• In January 2016, Microsoft updated the Cortana, which is an IPA works on mobile as well as PC.
The report for Global Intelligent Personal Assistant Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance.
Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread in 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Global Intelligent Personal Assistant Market Research Report- Forecast 2027”
Study Objective of Intelligent Personal Assistant Market
• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Intelligent Personal Assistant Market
• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth
• To analyze the hydroponics market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)
• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective
• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by deployment, by technology, and sub-segments.
• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Intelligent Personal Assistant Market
Market Segmentation
Segmentation by Deployment:
• Smartphone,
• Tablets
• Computers
Segmentation by Technology:
• Voice Recognition,
• Natural Language Processing
• Deep Learning.
Segmentation by Region:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• RoW
The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.
