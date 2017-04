Toys And Games 2017 Global Market Expected To Grow At CAGR 4.94% And Forecast To 2021

Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Global Toys And Games Market 2017 Manufacturers Analysis, Opportunities And Growth Forecast To 2021”.

Global Toys and Games Market Toys and games are used for the amusement and entertainment of children. Activity toys such as building sets, dolls, puzzles such as jigsaw puzzles, and card games help children enhance their mental agility and develop coordination and manual skills. The increasing consumer demand for branded toys and games, the growing willingness of parents to spend more on such products, and the rising per capita disposable income are some of the factors leading to an increase in the demand for toys and games globally.The analysts forecast the global toys and games market to grow at a CAGR of 4.94% during the period 2017-2021.Covered in this reportThe report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global toys and games market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.Get Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1120029-global-toys-and-games-market-2017-2021 The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:• Americas• APAC• EMEAThe Global Toys and Games Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.Key vendors• Hasbro• Mattel• Ravensburger• The LEGO Group• TOMYOther prominent vendors• Funko• Funtastic• JAKKS Pacific• Lansay• LeapFrog Enterprises• MGA Entertainment• Playmates Toys• ToyQuest• Vivid ImaginationsMarket driver• Immense popularity of TV shows and movies.• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket challenge• Seasonal demand and short life of merchandise and collectibles.• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket trend• Use of licensed merchandise for marketing and branding.• For a full, detailed list, view our reportKey questions answered in this report• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?• What are the key market trends?• What is driving this market?• What are the challenges to market growth?• Who are the key vendors in this market space?• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1120029-global-toys-and-games-market-2017-2021 Table of Contents -Major Key PointsPART 01: Executive summaryPART 02: Scope of the reportPART 03: Research MethodologylPART 04: Introduction• Key market highlightsPART 05: Market landscape• Market overview• Market size and forecast• Five forces analysisPART 06: Market segmentation by product type• Global plush toys market• Global infant/pre-school toys market• Global activity and ride-on toys market• Global dolls market• Global games and puzzles market• Global other toys marketPART 07: Market segmentation by retail formats• Global toys and games market by retail formatPART 08: Geographical segmentation• Global toys and games market by geography• Toys and games market in the Americas• Toys and games market in EMEA• Toys and games market in APACPART 09: Key leading countries• US• UK• France• ChinaPART 10: Decision frameworkPART 11: Drivers and challenges• Market drivers• Impact of drivers on key customer segments• Market challenges• Impact of challenges on key customer segmentsPART 12: Market trends• Emergence of 3D printing• Use of licensed merchandise for marketing and branding• Growing market for franchise movies and showsPART 13: Vendor landscape• Competitive scenario• Hasbro• Mattel• Ravensburger• The LEGO Group• TOMY• Other prominent vendors………..CONTINUED