Toys And Games 2017 Global Market Expected To Grow At CAGR 4.94% And Forecast To 2021
Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Global Toys And Games Market 2017 Manufacturers Analysis, Opportunities And Growth Forecast To 2021”.PUNE, INDIA, April 4, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Toys and Games Market
Toys and games are used for the amusement and entertainment of children. Activity toys such as building sets, dolls, puzzles such as jigsaw puzzles, and card games help children enhance their mental agility and develop coordination and manual skills. The increasing consumer demand for branded toys and games, the growing willingness of parents to spend more on such products, and the rising per capita disposable income are some of the factors leading to an increase in the demand for toys and games globally.
The analysts forecast the global toys and games market to grow at a CAGR of 4.94% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global toys and games market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The Global Toys and Games Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Hasbro
• Mattel
• Ravensburger
• The LEGO Group
• TOMY
Other prominent vendors
• Funko
• Funtastic
• JAKKS Pacific
• Lansay
• LeapFrog Enterprises
• MGA Entertainment
• Playmates Toys
• ToyQuest
• Vivid Imaginations
Market driver
• Immense popularity of TV shows and movies.
Market challenge
• Seasonal demand and short life of merchandise and collectibles.
Market trend
• Use of licensed merchandise for marketing and branding.
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
lPART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product type
• Global plush toys market
• Global infant/pre-school toys market
• Global activity and ride-on toys market
• Global dolls market
• Global games and puzzles market
• Global other toys market
PART 07: Market segmentation by retail formats
• Global toys and games market by retail format
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• Global toys and games market by geography
• Toys and games market in the Americas
• Toys and games market in EMEA
• Toys and games market in APAC
PART 09: Key leading countries
• US
• UK
• France
• China
PART 10: Decision framework
PART 11: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Impact of drivers on key customer segments
• Market challenges
• Impact of challenges on key customer segments
PART 12: Market trends
• Emergence of 3D printing
• Use of licensed merchandise for marketing and branding
• Growing market for franchise movies and shows
PART 13: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Hasbro
• Mattel
• Ravensburger
• The LEGO Group
• TOMY
• Other prominent vendors
………..CONTINUED
