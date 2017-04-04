Global 1,6 Hexanediol Market predictable to cross USD 1,500 Million by 2022
1,6 Hexanediol Market Information- by Application (Polyurethane, Paints & Coatings, Acrylics, Adhesive, Polyester Resins) and by Region - Forecast to 2022
1,6 hexanediol market has witnessed significant growth owing to end use markets such as polyurethane, coatings and acrylates among others. 1,6 hexanediol are used in various industries as it is easily available, colorless crystalline solid with high affinity towards water in-addition to this 1,6 hexanediol can be customized.
The applications of 1,6 hexanediol are diverse namely in the production of polyurethanes, acrylates, coatings, adhesives, plasticizers, and unsaturated polyester resins and others . Polyurethane, acrylic and coating applications account for the largest share of the global demand. The advancements technology, and development of bio based raw materials are expected to influence the growth of the 1, 6 hexanediol market. Storage and transportation is a major challenge for this chemically active substance. 1,6 hexanediol is highly hygroscopic in nature and measures need to be taken in order to minimize its interaction with air or moisture. Temperature of the product should be maintained between 55°C and 70°C at all times to optimize its utility. 1,6 hexanediol has been found to exhibit low toxicity and proper precautions need to be undertaken while handling the chemical. It causes eye irritation and diffuse opacity of cornea upon contact with eyes. Vapors or dust of 1,6 hexanediol also causes respiratory tract irritation. Proper protective garments should be worn by people handing the substance so as to minimize skin contact. Owing to the restraints the market will be hindered for the forecasted period.
Request a Copy of Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2434
Major Key Players
• BASF,
• Potashcorp,
• Yara International,
• CF Industries,
• Group DF,
• Togliatti,
• OCI Nitrogen,
• Agrium,
• Sabic,
• Koch Fertilizer
1, 6 hexanediol market has witnessed high growth along with its end use markets such as polyurethane, coatings and acrylates among others over the last few years. The compound has made significant progress with the end use industries which is helped by the fact that 1, 6 hexanediol can be customized in order to suit the standards and safety requirements of the end use product. 1, 6 hexanediol is basically a colorless crystalline solid with high affinity towards water.
Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 125 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Global 1,6 Hexanediol Market Research Report- Forecast to 2022”.
Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/1-6-hexanediol-market-2434
Segment analysis:
1, 6 Hexanediol market is segmented into by application: polyurethane, paints & coatings, acrylics, adhesive, polyester resins, and unsaturated, plasticizers. 1, 6 Hexanediol is used in polyurethane, polyurethane had the largest market share in 2016 owing to rising energy conversation importance due to increasing cost along with shift in preference towards high efficiency and low GHG material. Paints & Coatings are the second largest segment in 2016, the market is anticipated to touch down in millions by 2022.
The construction industry is anticipated to witness significant for the forecasted period , owing to huge investments in new infrastructure developments, new housing projects, and renovation/repaint of residential and commercial buildings in the U.S., China, India, Indonesia and Brazil. The demand for coatings in the Asia-Pacific region has increased significantly, and this trend is expected to continue in the near future. The coatings industry is moving towards consolidation as top coating players are acquiring other local and foreign players. Carlyle Group acquired DuPont to form Axalta, the decorative coatings business of Sherwin Williams being acquired by Berger Paints (India), and PPG's acquisition of AkzoNobel are examples of significant acquisitions that took place in the global 1,6-Hexanediol market.
Make an Enquiry @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/2434
Regional analysis:
Asia-Pacific and Europe created huge global demand for 1,6 Hexanediol. APAC is one of the growing region due to its economies, cheap labor cost in APAC and economical material used for production process. Moreover, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market mainly due to fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, refrigerants, household, food and others applications. While, Middle East & Africa regions are at the emerging stage in the 1,6 Hexanediol market.
Geographically, North-America is expected to be the largest market for 1,6 Hexanediol accounting more than one third of the total market. North-America is most prominent market and its market share has accounted for second largest share in 2015, North America has been growing at faster pace due to rising manufacturing industries and demand for refractories will aid in rise in growth of 1,6 Hexanediol market. U.S has accounted for the largest share in 2016.
Brief TOC
1 Executive Summary
2 Scope of The Report
2.1 Market Definition
2.2 Scope of The Study
2.2.1 Research Objectives
2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations
2.3 Markets Structure
3 Market Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
3.4 Forecast Model
4 Market Landscape
Continued….
Browse Related Report
Global Succinic Acid Market Information, By Product Type (Bio-Based Succinic Acid and Petro-Based Succinic Acid), By End Use Application (Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Polyester Polyols, PBS & PBST, Resins & Coating, Plasticizers, Personal Care and Others) - Forecast To 2022
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/succinic-acid-market
About Market Research Future:
At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.
MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.
Contact:
Akash Anand,
Market Research Future
+1 646 845 9312
Email: akash.anand@marketresearchfuture.com
Akash Anand
Market Research Future
+1 646 845 9312
email us here