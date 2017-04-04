Smart Farming Market 2017 Segmentation, Application, Technology and Analysis Report Forecast to 2022
Global Smart Farming market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
John Deere
Trimble
Raven Industries
Precision Planting
Agco Corporation
AG Leader Technology
Dickey-John Corporation
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Smart Farming in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Automation & Control Systems
Wireless Connectivity & Sensors
Smart Agricultural Equipment & Machinery
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Smart Farming for each application, including
Fleet Management-Tracking of Farm Vehicles
Arable Farming, Large and Small Field Farming
Livestock Monitoring
Indoor Farming-Greenhouses and Stables
Fish Farming
Forestry
Storage Monitoring-Water Tanks & Fuel Tanks
Table of Contents
Global Smart Farming Market Research Report 2017
1 Smart Farming Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Farming
1.2 Smart Farming Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Smart Farming Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Smart Farming Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Automation & Control Systems
1.2.4 Wireless Connectivity & Sensors
1.2.5 Smart Agricultural Equipment & Machinery
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Global Smart Farming Segment by Application
1.3.1 Smart Farming Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Fleet Management-Tracking of Farm Vehicles
1.3.3 Arable Farming, Large and Small Field Farming
1.3.4 Livestock Monitoring
1.3.5 Indoor Farming-Greenhouses and Stables
1.3.6 Fish Farming
1.3.7 Forestry
1.3.8 Storage Monitoring-Water Tanks & Fuel Tanks
1.4 Global Smart Farming Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Smart Farming Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Smart Farming (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Smart Farming Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Smart Farming Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
………….
7 Global Smart Farming Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 John Deere
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Smart Farming Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 John Deere Smart Farming Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Trimble
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Smart Farming Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Trimble Smart Farming Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Raven Industries
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Smart Farming Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
...…..Continued
