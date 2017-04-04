TV 2017 Global Market Expected To Grow At CAGR 9.62% And Forecast To 2021
The global TV market has observed a shift from bulky CRT TVs to flat panel LCD and OLED TVs over the past decade. Consumer are preferring large-screen TVs as they have become a status symbol nowadays. It is expected that TVs with display size ranging between 50 and 59 inch will have the fastest adoption rate during the forecast period. This is because larger screens provide better viewing experience and customers prefer them for aesthetics. However, the changing consumer preferences for screen sizes and technology lead to the imbalance in demand and supply of display panels and driver integrated circuits (ICs), which poses a challenge to manufacturers. The under capacity or overcapacity by electronic device manufacturers leads to fluctuations in demand for semiconductor components, which leads to increased inventory thus affecting an overall revenue of the market.
The analysts forecast the global TV market to grow at a CAGR of 9.62% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global TV market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report discusses the primary market growth drivers, challenges faced by vendors and the market as a whole and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The Global TV Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Hisense
• LG Electronics
• Panasonic
• Samsung Electronics
• Sony
Other prominent vendors
• Funai Electric
• Haier
• Koninklijke Philips
• Konka
• Micromax Informatics
• Onida Electronics
• Mitashi
• Sansui Electric
• Seiki Digital
• Sharp
• Sichuan Changhong Electric
• Skyworth Digital
• TCL
• Toshiba
• Videocon
• Xiaomi
• VIZIO
• Westinghouse Digital
Market driver
• Growing popularity of 3D programming and VoD contents.
Market challenge
• Discrepancy in demand-supply ratio of LCD panels.
Market trend
• Growing number of Chinese players.
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Global TV market
PART 06: Market segmentation by technology
• Global TV market by technology
• Global TV market by HD TVs
• Global TV market by UHD TVs
PART 07: Market segmentation by resolution
• Global TV market by resolution
• Global TV market by LCD TVs
• Global TV market by OLED TVs
PART 08: Market segmentation by type
• Global TV market by type
• Global TV market by 2D TVs
• Global TV market by 3D TVs
PART 09: Market segmentation by display size
• Global TV market by display size
PART 10: Buying criteria
• Buying criteria for TVs
PART 11: Geographical segmentation
• Global TV market by geography
• TV market in APAC
• TV market in Americas
• TV market in EMEA
PART 12: Key leading countries
• Leading countries in the global TV market
PART 13: Decision framework
PART 14: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Impact of drivers on key customer segments
• Market challenges
• Impact of challenges on key customer segments
PART 15: Market trends
• Growing number of Chinese players
• Increasing demand for curved OLEDs
• Emergence of 3D UHD TVs
PART 16: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Key leading vendors
• Other prominent vendors
………..CONTINUED
