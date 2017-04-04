Haircare South America Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2020
Summary
"Hair Loss Treatments (Haircare) Market in South America - Outlook to 2020: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics" is a broad level market review of South America Hair Loss Treatments’ market by country. The research handbook provides the up-to-date market size data for period 2011-2015 and illustrative forecast to 2020 covering key market aspects like Sales Value and Volume for Hair Loss Treatments. The research handbook also provides analytics on Sales by Brands and by Distribution Channel.
Hair Loss Treatments - products which restore or correct hair loss (male-pattern baldness), excluding general hair tonics and cosmetic hair thickening products which do not entail any physiological change. Applied topically, these products stimulate hair growth, but only for as long as they are used. These products typically contain minoxidil.
Sales Values in the handbook are depicted in USD ($) and local currency by country and Volumes are represented in M Units.
Furthermore, the research handbook details out Sales Value for top brands for the year 2012 to 2015 and overall market sales by Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Department Stores, Dollar Stores, Variety Store, Cash & Carries and Warehouse clubs, eRetailers, Food & Drinks specialists, Drug stores & Pharmacies, Health & Beauty Stores, Other general retailers and others) where ever applicable.
The research handbook acts as an essential tool for companies active or plans to venture in to the South America Hair Loss Treatments (Haircare) market. The comprehensive statistics within the report provides insight into the operating environment of the market and also ensures right business decision making based on historical trends and industry model based forecasting.
Countries covered in this report include: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru
Scope
- Overall Hair Loss Treatments (Haircare) market value and volume analytics with growth analysis from 2011 to 2020.
- Value terms for the top brands.
- Distribution channel sales analytics from 2012-2015.
Reasons to buy
- Get access to authoritative and granular data on the Hair Loss Treatments (Haircare) market and fill in the gaps in understanding of trends and the components of change behind them.
- Enhance your understanding of the market to update your strategic and tactical plans based on volume and value changes, brand dynamics and distribution trends.
- Analyze the components of change in the market by looking at historic and future growth patterns.
- Use the data to understand future patterns of the market trends from winners and losers to category dynamics and thereby quickly and easily identify the key areas in which you want to compete in the future.
Table of Content: Key Points
1 Introduction
1.1 What is this Report About?
1.2 Definitions
1.2.1 This report provides 2015 actual sales; while forecasts are provided for 2016 - 2020
1.2.2 Category Definitions
1.2.3 Distribution Channel Definitions
1.2.4 Volume Units and Aggregations
1.2.5 CAGR Definition and Calculation
1.2.6 Graphical representation of Brands
1.2.7 Exchange Rates
1.2.8 Methodology Summary
2 South America Hair Loss Treatments Market Analysis, 2010-20
2.1 Hair Loss Treatments Value Analysis, 2010-20
2.1.1 Hair Loss Treatments Market by Value, 2010-20
2.2 Hair Loss Treatments Volume Analysis, 2010-20
2.2.1 Hair Loss Treatments Market by Volume, 2010-20
3 COUNTRY Hair Loss Treatments Market Analysis, 2010-20
3.1 Hair Loss Treatments Value Analysis, 2010-20
3.1.1 Hair Loss Treatments Market by Value, 2010-20
3.2 Hair Loss Treatments Volume Analysis, 2010-20
3.2.1 Hair Loss Treatments Market by Volume, 2010-20
3.3 COUNTRY Hair Loss Treatments Brand Analysis, 2012-15
3.3.1 Hair Loss Treatments Brand Analysis, 2012-15
3.4 COUNTRY Hair Loss Treatments Distribution Channel Analysis, 2012-15
3.4.1 Hair Loss Treatments Distribution Channel Analysis, 2012-15
4 Appendix
…Continued
