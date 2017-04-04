United States VRLA Batteries Industry Share, Applications, Type Research Report Forecast To 2022
A VRLA battery, more commonly known as a sealed lead-acid (SLA), gel cell, or maintenance free battery, is a type of lead-acid rechargeable battery. Due to their construction, the Gel and AGM types of VRLA can be mounted in any orientation, and do not require constant maintenance. The term "maintenance free" is a misnomer as VRLA batteries still require cleaning and regular functional testing. They are widely used in large portable electrical devices, off-grid power systems and similar roles, where large amounts of storage are needed at a lower cost than other low-maintenance technologies like lithium-ion.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the VRLA Batteries in United States Market, to split the market based on manufacturers, states, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Exide Technologies
GS Battery
Panasonic
Vision Battery
SBS Battery
Fiamm
MCA
Power-Sonic Europe
Southern Battery
Market Segment by States, covering
California
Texas
New York
Florida
Illinois
Market Segment by Type, covers
Absorbed Glass Mat Battery
Gel Battery
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Telecommunications industry
Electricity Industry
UPS
Other
