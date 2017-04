United States VRLA Batteries Industry Share, Applications, Type Research Report Forecast To 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“United States VRLA Batteries Market 2017 Manufacturers Analysis And Growth Forecast To 2022”.

United States VRLA Batteries Market A VRLA battery, more commonly known as a sealed lead-acid (SLA), gel cell, or maintenance free battery, is a type of lead-acid rechargeable battery. Due to their construction, the Gel and AGM types of VRLA can be mounted in any orientation, and do not require constant maintenance. The term "maintenance free" is a misnomer as VRLA batteries still require cleaning and regular functional testing. They are widely used in large portable electrical devices, off-grid power systems and similar roles, where large amounts of storage are needed at a lower cost than other low-maintenance technologies like lithium-ion.Scope of the Report:This report focuses on the VRLA Batteries in United States Market, to split the market based on manufacturers, states, type and application.Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report coversExide TechnologiesGS BatteryPanasonicVision BatterySBS BatteryFiammMCAPower-Sonic EuropeSouthern BatteryMarket Segment by States, coveringCaliforniaTexasNew YorkFloridaIllinoisMarket Segment by Type, coversAbsorbed Glass Mat BatteryGel BatteryMarket Segment by Applications, can be divided intoTelecommunications industryElectricity IndustryUPSOtherTable of Contents -Major Key Points1 Market Overview1.1 VRLA Batteries Introduction1.2 Market Analysis by Type1.2.1 Absorbed Glass Mat Battery1.2.2 Gel Battery1.3 Market Analysis by Applications1.3.1 Telecommunications industry1.3.2 Electricity Industry1.3.3 UPS1.3.4 Other1.4 Market Analysis by States1.4.1 California Status and Prospect (2012-2022)1.4.2 Texas Status and Prospect (2012-2022)1.4.3 New York Status and Prospect (2012-2022)1.4.4 Florida Status and Prospect (2012-2022)1.4.5 Illinois Status and Prospect (2012-2022)1.5 Market Dynamics1.5.1 Market Opportunities1.5.2 Market Risk1.5.3 Market Driving Force2 Manufacturers Profiles2.1 Exide Technologies2.1.1 Profile2.1.2 VRLA Batteries Type and Applications2.1.2.1 Type 12.1.2.2 Type 22.1.3 Exide Technologies VRLA Batteries Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)2.1.4 Business Overview2.1.5 Exide Technologies News2.2 GS Battery2.2.1 Profile2.2.2 VRLA Batteries Type and Applications2.2.2.1 Type 12.2.2.2 Type 22.2.3 GS Battery VRLA Batteries Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)2.2.4 Business Overview2.2.5 GS Battery News2.3 Panasonic2.3.1 Profile2.3.2 VRLA Batteries Type and Applications2.3.2.1 Type 12.3.2.2 Type 22.3.3 Panasonic VRLA Batteries Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)2.3.4 Business Overview2.3.5 Panasonic News2.4 Vision Battery2.4.1 Profile2.4.2 VRLA Batteries Type and Applications2.4.2.1 Type 12.4.2.2 Type 22.4.3 Vision Battery VRLA Batteries Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)2.4.4 Business Overview2.4.5 Vision Battery News2.5 SBS Battery2.5.1 Profile2.5.2 VRLA Batteries Type and Applications2.5.2.1 Type 12.5.2.2 Type 22.5.3 SBS Battery VRLA Batteries Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)………..CONTINUED