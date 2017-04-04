Aerospace & Defense Water & Waste System Market Likely to Experience Healthy Growth of 5.7% CAGR During 2017-2021
PUNE, INDIA, April 4, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Aerospace & Defense Water and Waste System Industry
This report, from studies the water & waste system market in the global aerospace & defense industry over the period 2016 to 2021. The report provides detailed insights into the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities in the market.
The Global Aerospace & Defense Water & Waste System Market: Highlights
Water & Waste system in an aircraft is integrated with the aircraft’s cabin system. The key features of water & waste system in the aerospace & defense industry are lightweight, easy & simple maintenance, high reliability, reduced life-cycle cost, hygiene, and cross-fleet commonality. Potable water systems are installed in almost all aircraft type; however, it is also required to disinfect the contaminated water to provide clean and chemical free water for aircraft use. Potable water system supplies water for drinking in the aircraft as well as for aircraft appliances. Similarly, waste or blue water discharged from aircraft lavatory can be recycled and reused to ensure flowing fluids in the lavatories. To overcome this, many aircraft are now installed with vacuum waste system to favor ease of maintenance and lightweight systems.
The global aerospace & defense water & waste system market offers an attractive opportunity throughout the ecosystem of the market. The market is likely to grow at a healthy CAGR of 5.7% over the next five years (2016-2021). Increasing deliveries of new aircraft, increasing demand of wide body aircraft, increasing global aircraft fleet, high demand of hygiene and convenience by passengers during travel, and an advancement in lightweight and easy maintenance systems are some of the major drivers that are increasing the demand of water & waste systems in the global aerospace & defense industry.
The aerospace & defense water & waste system market has been segmented based on following aircraft types: commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, business jet, and military aircraft. Commercial aircraft has been the largest segment in the global aerospace & defense water & waste system market and is forecasted to remain the largest segment over the next five years as well. Increased production rates of major commercial aircraft, such as B737, A320 family, A350XWB, and B737, and an expected entry of upcoming aircraft, such as Comac C919 are going to propel the demand of water & waste system market in the global aerospace & defense industry in the coming years. In addition to that, regional aircraft is also expected to grow at a healthy rate to ensure better hygiene and convenient journey to the passengers.
Based on product type, global aerospace & defense water & waste system market can be divided into: potable water system, vacuum waste system, re-circulating blue water system, and other systems. Vacuum toilet is the most widely preferred waste system in the aerospace & defense industry followed by re-circulating water. Infact vacuum toilet is forecasted to witness the fastest growth over the next five years. Among water systems, potable water system is expected to remain the most preferred type during the forecast period.
Base on fit type, OEM is the major consumer of water and waste systems in the global aerospace & defense industry and is expected to remain the largest consumer during the forecast period as well. Increasing production rates of commercial and regional aircraft fuelled by an incessant increase in the passenger traffic and upcoming commercial and regional aircraft are some of the major growth drivers of the OEM market. Both line fit and retrofit are likely to experience a healthy growth in the near future.
B/E Aerospace and Zodiac Water and Waste Systems are some of the major companies that provide aircraft water and waste system solutions. Other suppliers include MT Aerospace AG, UTC Aerospace Systems, Adams Rite Aerospace, Inc., Exelis, Yokohama Rubbers Co., Ltd, and Adams Rite Aerospace, Inc., which also provide water and waste systems for aerospace & defense industry. Product advancement, regional expansion, and long-term contacts are the key strategies adopted by the key players to gain a competitive edge in the market.
Research Methodology
This report offers high-quality insights and is the outcome of detailed research methodology comprising extensive secondary research, rigorous primary interviews with industry stakeholders and validation and triangulation with internal database and statistical tools. More than 700 authenticated secondary sources,
Report Features
This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.
