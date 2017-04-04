Custom Antibody Services 2017 Market Growth, Opportunities and Analysis, Forecast To 2022
Custom Antibody Services Market 2017
North America, Europe, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia Custom Antibody Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Custom Antibody Services industry. The global market size for custom antibody services reached 1188.95 Million USD in 2016 from 796.77 Million USD in 2012.
The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Custom Antibody Services market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.
Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states supply and demand Figures, price, revenue and gross margins.
The report focuses on global major leading industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Custom Antibody Services industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
With 125 tables and figures the report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
This report studies the global Custom Antibody Services market, analyzes and research the Custom Antibody Services development status and forecast in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
ThermoFisher
GenScript
Abcam
MBS
ROCKLAND
ProSci
Biocompare
Bio-Rad
Covance
Capra Science
Innovagen
LIFE SCIENCE GROUP
Randox
GL Biochem
Abgent
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
Japan
China
Others
Market segment by Type, Custom Antibody Services can be split into
Monoclonal
Polyclonal
Others
Market segment by Application, Custom Antibody Services can be split into
BioScience Companies
BioScience Research Institutions
Hospitals
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Custom Antibody Services Market Overview 1
1.1.1 Custom Antibody Service Scope 1
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 1
1.2 Global Custom Antibody Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions 2
1.2.1 North America 3
1.2.2 Europe 4
1.2.3 Japan 5
1.2.4 China 6
1.3 Custom Antibody Services Market by End Users/Application 7
2 Global Custom Antibody Services Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Custom Antibody Services Market Size (Value) by Players (2015-2016) 12
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 14
2.2.1 Market Concentration 14
2.2.2 Custom Antibody Services Marker Size Analysis by Different Services 14
2.2.3 New Entrants 15
2.2.4 The Industry Trends in Future 15
………….
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 ThermoFisher 18
3.1.1 Company Profile 18
3.1.2 Products, Services and Solutions 19
3.1.3 Custom Antibody Services Revenue (M USD) (Value) 2012-2017 22
3.2 GenScript 23
3.2.1 Company Profile 23
3.2.2 Products, Services and Solutions 25
3.2.3 Custom Antibody Services Revenue (M USD) (Value) 2012-2017 26
3.3 Abcam 27
3.3.1 Company Profile 27
3.3.2 Products, Services and Solutions 28
3.3.3 Custom Antibody Services Revenue (M USD) (Value) 2012-2017 29
3.4 MBS 29
3.4.1 Company Profile 30
3.4.2 Products, Services and Solutions 31
3.4.3 Custom Antibody Services Revenue (M USD) (Value) 2012-2017 33
3.5 ROCKLAND 34
3.5.1 Company Profile 34
3.5.2 Products, Services and Solutions 36
3.5.3 Custom Antibody Services Revenue (M USD) (Value) 2012-2017 39
3.6 ProSci 39
3.6.1 Company Profile 40
3.6.2 Products, Services and Solutions 41
3.6.3 Custom Antibody Services Revenue (M USD) (Value) 2012-2017 42
3.7 Bio-Rad 43
3.7.1 Company Profile 43
3.7.2 Products, Services and Solutions 45
3.7.3 Custom Antibody Services Revenue (M USD) (Value) 2012-2017 46
...…..Continued
