Academy of Chairside Assisting Launches

April 4, 2017, Virginia Beach, VA—The role of the dental assistant continues to expand and evolve, and with it, so must training, support, and empowerment to ensure assistants are providing real value to the dental team. In addition, new materials, methods, and the desire to provide patients with better results has led to the formation of the Academy of Chairside Assisting (ACA).
ACA was founded by Shannon Pace Brinker, CDA, CDT, ACE, well-known educator, author, and publisher of Contemporary Product Solutions who has a heart for the assisting profession, along with a team of certified dental assistants.
“I launched ACA,” says Ms. Brinker, “out of my passion for responsible esthetics and for dental assistants to aspire to a higher level of participation and communication with the dental team and patients.”
The ACA is the first organization focused exclusively on the dental assistant providing its members with a comprehensive platform for education, an exchange of ideas, and empowerment to succeed. Even before the ACA was launched, more than 3,000 assistants had already committed to the organization as their new professional home.
“This is group of like-minded individuals who is taking dental assisting to the next level professionally and beyond,” says A'yesha M. Freeman, a dental assistant. “I've learned so much already. I've been encouraged and inspired beyond what I ever thought was possible. It’s the start of something phenomenal.”
ACA members receive meaningful, interdisciplinary, and actionable information on the latest in clinical procedures, materials, and chairside techniques. In addition to the networking opportunities, support, and encouragement from their professional peers, the ACA will enable dental assistants to achieve their goals for clinical excellence through educational resources and other benefits that will help them enhance their careers and become more valuable and desired team members.
Introductory membership in the ACA is waived for the first year, and only requires a dedication and a commitment to personal growth and fulfillment in the practice of dental assisting. To join or for more information, visit www.ChairsideAssisting.com.
