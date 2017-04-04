Lois Sonstegard of LJL, Inc. to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

As we merge cultures within organizations we are challenged to discover effective ways to engage people.” — Lois Sonstegard

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s a known fact that an organization’s most valuable resource is its people. Unfortunately, employee engagement is at an all-time low. Nowhere is this more true than among the youngest sector of our work force: millennials.

When millennials leave to work somewhere else, the organization must incur the cost to train someone new. Recent studies by Gallup regarding employee engagement have found that employee turnover is costing U.S. companies as much as $605 billion each year.

“I love millennials because they ask us the questions that we should be asking,” says Lois Sonstegard, founder of LJL Inc. “Millennials are asking, ‘Does what I do have purpose and meaning?' If you take the millennial who seeks purpose and meaning and wants to make a significant contribution, what a wonderful group of people to tap into letting loose in your organization. But you have to know how to harness that energy in a constructive way.”

LJL Inc, specializes in consulting, coaching and leadership training, particularly in the fields of healthcare and manufacturing. LJL helps business owners maximize their company’s performance by improving sales, productivity, organization, company culture, conflict management and employee relations. LJL’s secret is that they are not afraid of problems.

“I love problems and I am grateful for problems,” says Sonstegard. “It is what stretches us and pushes us to find new solutions. Our complex, global organizations often require a very different approach. As we merge cultures within organizations we are challenged to discover effective ways to engage people.”

According to Sonstegard, businesses increasingly need to develop organizational structures that embrace innovation and human development in addition to cost reduction and efficiencies. To do so, they need to look at the culture and attitudes that surround the organization.

“Millennials are asking us how the organization that they are a part of will add value to their own personal mission and purpose,” says Sonstegard. “Their demands afford us incredible opportunity to find new ways to unleash the potential residing within our organizations and the organizations that address this will have a decided edge.”

