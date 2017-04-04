John A. DeMarr, P.I., Announces Program to Serve Legal Papers in South Korea

California Private Investigator

Two sets of the documents need to be submitted. All documents need to be translated into Korean.

This service applies to civil legal documents, contracts, notices, complaints and petitions. The South Korean Central Authority does NOT, however, accept service of subpoenas.” — John A. DeMarr, P.I.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John A. DeMarr, P.I., announces a new program to serve legal papers in South Korea, officially known as the Republic of Korea. The Republic of Korea is a member of, and subject to, the Hague Service Convention of 15 November 1965.

This service applies to civil legal documents, contracts, notices, complaints and petitions. The South Korean Central Authority does NOT, however, accept service of subpoenas.

John A. DeMarr, P.I., has designed a three-step program to serve process successfully in Korea:

1. Translate the documents. Omitting translated documents will prompt the Central Authority to reject your request. See: Hague Convention, Art. 5(3).

2. Complete a form USM-94, and have an attorney or court official sign it. This is a U.S. Marshals Service form. The standard USM-94 is in English and French. This form will not work in South Korea. It will need to be translated from English into the Korean language also.

3. Send all the documents to the Republic of Korea Central Authority. The address to submit the package is:

Director of International Affairs

National Court Administration

Seocho-daero 219

Seocho-gu

SEOUL 06590

Republic of Korea

Two sets of the documents need to be submitted. All documents need to be translated into Korean. It may take as long as 3-4 months from submission to return proof of service.

There are no alternative means of service. The Republic of Korea objects to all other methods of service of legal documents, including Article 10 of the Hague Convention. Thus, Article 5 service protocols are the only option to serve legal documents in the Republic of Korea.



To learn more: www.DeMarr.com

Contact information:

John A. DeMarr P.I.

California Private Investigator

16787 Beach Blvd. #340

Huntington Beach, CA 92647

www.DeMarr.com