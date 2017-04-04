Showcase of Homes Built by Students in New Pavilion at Spring 2017 EGM Connect 3D Virtual Tradeshow

Avatar Contemplating Entrance to EGMC3D Tradeshow EGM Connect 3D Virtual Tradeshow Logo Virtual Booth Assistant Avatar Image

Higher ed students are building some of the most advanced homes in America. Visit the Spring 2017 EGM Connect 3D Tradeshow to interact with them in virtual 3D.

Students at institutions of higher learning are building some of the most advanced homes in America. Come see them at the Spring 2017 EGM Connect 3D Virtual Tradeshow April 6 - 7 - 6 2017" — Ken Riead, Executive Host of EGMC3D Tradeshows

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 4, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new off-grid pavilion at the Spring 2017 EGM Connect 3D Virtual Tradeshow showcases more than just cutting-edge products and technologies. It also offers an opportunity to exchange information with exhibitors about how these new innovations are incorporated into highly advanced homes. Students from leading universities and colleges are more than happy to share their experiences about installing these new products and technologies in an effort to help improve the overall quality of homes being built or remodeled today.The most active student participation for this tradeshow will occur during the 'live' days of the tradeshow on April 6th, 7th and 8th, 2017 and anyone interested in learning more about these new products and technologies should plan to visit the tradeshow during these three days. The 3D virtual tradeshow platform will still be online and available after the 8th of April but the 'live' or most active time for this tradeshow will occur during these three days.The new off-grid pavilion of the EGM Connect 3D Virtual Tradeshow doubles the amount of floor space and number of booths available to visit. Attending the tradeshow is complimentary and no download or app is required to have a personalized avatar walk around the tradeshow floor. Just use the following link to register and attend for no charge: http://EGMConnect3D.com Here is a sampling of the advanced building programs represented by the homes inside this 3D virtual tradeshow:Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design (LEED) Certified Platinum Homes by the US Green Building CouncilPassive House (aka Passiv Haus) Certified Extremely Energy Efficient HomesZero-Energy Homes (Homes that produce as much power as they need (consume) during the course of a year)Hybrid System Homes that utilize both passive and active solar energy systems and/or wind turbinesTo obtain a complimentary registration for this upcoming show please visit: Spring 2017 EGMC3D Tradeshow To view a 2 minute video on how to register for this show please click on this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jx9Qr3rVvwU

