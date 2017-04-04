Showcase of Homes Built by Students in New Pavilion at Spring 2017 EGM Connect 3D Virtual Tradeshow
Higher ed students are building some of the most advanced homes in America. Visit the Spring 2017 EGM Connect 3D Tradeshow to interact with them in virtual 3D.
The most active student participation for this tradeshow will occur during the 'live' days of the tradeshow on April 6th, 7th and 8th, 2017 and anyone interested in learning more about these new products and technologies should plan to visit the tradeshow during these three days. The 3D virtual tradeshow platform will still be online and available after the 8th of April but the 'live' or most active time for this tradeshow will occur during these three days.
The new off-grid pavilion of the EGM Connect 3D Virtual Tradeshow doubles the amount of floor space and number of booths available to visit. Attending the tradeshow is complimentary and no download or app is required to have a personalized avatar walk around the tradeshow floor. Just use the following link to register and attend for no charge: http://EGMConnect3D.com
Here is a sampling of the advanced building programs represented by the homes inside this 3D virtual tradeshow:
Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design (LEED) Certified Platinum Homes by the US Green Building Council
Passive House (aka Passiv Haus) Certified Extremely Energy Efficient Homes
Zero-Energy Homes (Homes that produce as much power as they need (consume) during the course of a year)
Hybrid System Homes that utilize both passive and active solar energy systems and/or wind turbines
To obtain a complimentary registration for this upcoming show please visit: Spring 2017 EGMC3D Tradeshow
To view a 2 minute video on how to register for this show please click on this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jx9Qr3rVvwU
