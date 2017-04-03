FICO Numen and Identity Fraud Expert David Howe Seeks Meeting with Ivanka Trump after Security Clearance Announcement
SubscriberWise founder and Credit Czar Howe is prepared to discuss sensitive subject matter involving child identity protection and the national credit system
“A few months ago, I provided law enforcement and the media overwhelming proof of child victimization and theft of telecommunications service from CenturyLink and MCTV,” confirmed David Howe, SubscriberWise founder. The case was sent for prosecution but the defendant decided to take a rain check and did not appear for criminal arraignment, even after the state of Ohio reduced the felony charge to a minor misdemeanor. The felony charge was reduced because prosecutors determined that the possibility of the child testifying would further harm the young victim,” Howe added.
“Unfortunately, with this particularly egregious case, the boy was repeatedly victimized over 10 years so a more formal form of justice had to be pursued,” Howe emphasized.
“Sadly, and the reason for Credit Czar’s urgent appeal to Ivanka, the overwhelming majority of these child victims never have an advocate or a voice. They’re left to cry and anguish alone while creditors, banks, and lending intuitions inadvertently and unknowingly victimize the innocent day after day. Of course, this should come as no surprise because the FTC, the CFPB, and other federal agencies have mandated Red Flag compliance at the same time Congress has turned a blind eye to the child identity theft epidemic making victimization a frequent daily occurrence.
“And that’s why it’s urgent that Ivanka – armed with her new U.S.A. Security Clearance – meet with Credit Czar Howe at her earliest opportunity.
“The goal is for Ivanka to make good use of the taxpayers’ investment in this new security clearance. And to that end, as a fellow taxpayer and child advocate, I have reasonable expectations for the young professional and mother,” Howe continued. “Since the government has decided to expend tax dollars to investigate and ultimately sanction a valuable and expensive National Security Clearance, then I expect the recipient to listen and to learn about the serious concerns that threaten our children daily.
“Frankly, I’m asking Ivanka to carefully consider the technology and educational solutions we’ve been advocating as we work relentlessly every day to protect babies and children. Then I would respectfully request that she take this information, along with the common-sense technology solutions ( http://www.viodi.tv/2016/04/28/child-identity-theft/ ) to her father, President Trump, and to any others in the Administration who are capable of solving problems.
“From my perspective, it’s really not too much to ask,” Howe insisted.
“Although none of the information I intend to provide is top secret, it does concern the financial and credit system. However, it can certainly be both complex and elaborate, to say the least. Therefore, it’s best exposed to an individual who has been vetted as a trusted source with some of America’s most sensitive information.
“In other words, except for a few FBI field agents, a handful of judges and prosecutors, several legislative correspondents, and a couple of privileged sources and colleagues, I have never discussed the internal workings of the credit system with those without a need or legal authority to know.
“But now that Ivanka will officially meet this high threshold, it’s crucial for us to talk,” Credit Czar Howe concluded.
About SubscriberWise
SubscriberWise® launched as the first issuing consumer reporting agency exclusively for the cable industry in 2006. The company filed extensive documentation and end-user agreements to access TransUnion’s consumer database. TransUnion approved the request as part of a pilot project in 2007. In 2009, SubscriberWise and TransUnion announced a joint marketing agreement for the benefit of America’s cable operators. Today SubscriberWise is a risk management preferred-solutions provider for the National Cable Television Cooperative.
SubscriberWise was founded by David Howe, who is a consultant and credit manager for MCTV, where he has remained employed for two decades. At MCTV, Howe manages the bad debt and equipment losses on annual sales in excess of $60 million. His interest in credit began in 1986 as a 17-year-old student in high school. Today, Howe is the highest FICO and Vantage Achiever in the worldwide history of global banking and finance.
Over the past decade, Howe has been consulted by every leading communications operator in the country. Howe’s passion with credit and risk management can be found everywhere in the industry. Today, SubscriberWise touches a U.S. consumer every minute of every hour of every day.
Having directly prevented more child identity thefts than any single individual including law enforcement professionals nationwide, David Howe is recognized as one of the most productive and engaged child identity theft experts of the 21st century. Howe’s expertise on the subject of identity theft has been shared with virtually all levels of law enforcement agencies. In 2014, Howe was contacted by IBM’s RedCell Counter Fraud and Financial Crimes Intelligence organization for information concerning child identity fraud.
SubscriberWise contributions to telecom are quantified in the billions of dollars annually.
SubscriberWise is a U.S.A. federally registered trademark of the SubscriberWise Limited Liability Co.
