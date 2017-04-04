MerchACT Ranked as One of the Top Credit Card Processors in the Nation

Merchant Account Solutions Provider Named in Top Two for Best E-Commerce - High Risk Processing by topcreditcardprocessors.com

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Merchant account services provider MerchACT has received two top ranking positions among the best credit card processors in the country by topcreditcardprocessors.com. The company, which provides full-scale payment processing solutions, was ranked as one of the top two processors in the “Best e-Commerce - High Risk Processing” category, and as one of the top three processors in the “Best High Risk Merchant Account Providers” category. MerchACT received perfect scores in Competitive Rates, Security and Customer Support and ranked in the top 1 percentile for Reliability and Fraud Detection.

“We’re honored to be recognized by an independent authority as one of the best high risk credit card processors in the nation,” said Jared Ronski, Co-Founder of MerchACT. “As a customer-centric brand, we are delighted to identified as one of the best options for high risk merchants in need of merchant account solutions. Our focus for the past 14 years has been on helping this sector align their payment processing with business objectives via end-to-end payments solutions specific to each client’s business requirements. Merchants choose us for our service and performance and the proof is in the numbers - we retain over 90% of our clients.”

MerchACT stands out from most high risk payment processors, offering long-term merchant account management to merchants who need it most. The company works with merchants to build scalable merchant account solutions from Day 1, foregoing the application and setup fees that many other high risk processors charge to already-impaired merchants. MerchACT enables high risk merchants to accept credit and debit card payments, but also streamlines processing through fraud and chargeback reduction, global expansion and transaction optimization.

“Many of our clients come to us because they are fed up with the ‘bait and switch’ tactics of other high risk merchant account providers,” said Ronski. “Our clients trust us because we disclose all fees upfront and provide ongoing support for all their payment processing needs. We are the top choice for high risk merchants because we are in it for the long haul - we work as a true partner in helping high risk businesses grow.”



About MerchACT

MerchACT specializes in bridging the gap between impactful merchant payment solutions and the merchants who need them most. For over a decade, we have provided merchants of all kinds — from traditional merchants to those operating under more complex business models — with streamlined payment processing solutions tailored to meet their needs. MerchACT specializes in the placement and ongoing management of high risk and other complex merchant accounts that are not served by traditional processors.