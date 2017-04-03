SPARK Microsystems Joins the Silicon Catalyst Incubator
SPARK Microsystems offers a unique and innovative wireless transceiver technology that achieves an order of magnitude better energy efficiency and latency than Bluetooth Low Energy or ZigBee at faster data rates. The technology significantly extends the battery life of electronics, and enables the battery-less operation of wireless devices such as sensors when paired with energy harvesting technologies.
Silicon Catalyst CEO Rick Lazansky said, “By enabling wireless to become the most energy efficient part of a system, SPARK Microsystems is poised to disrupt the perception of the wireless function by system engineers.”
Key market drivers for SPARK Microsystems are notably related to the growth of the Internet of Things, which includes high volume segments such as sensor networks, home and industrial automation, smart buildings, automotive, medical wireless devices and consumer electronics.
SPARK Microsystems Cofounder Frederic Nabki explains, “Businesses looking to enter the Internet of Things with battery or energy harvesting operated devices face a critical challenge: there is no suitable wireless solution available to provide satisfactory battery life without significantly compromising link performance or responsiveness. Our technology changes that. Thanks to the in-kind partners provided by Silicon Catalyst and to their connections to expert advisors, we will significantly reduce the time-to-market of our innovative wireless technology. We are excited to be part of the semiconductor development and investment in Canada, in cooperation with Silicon Catalyst.”
John East, former CEO of Actel said, “No one wants an array of IoT devices that must have their batteries changed often. In fact, no one wants to change batteries at all. Energy harvesting is the answer, but with the upcoming requirements for transferring larger amounts of data at ever-increasing rates, today’s ‘standard’ wireless techniques are more or less incompatible with energy harvesting. Today’s standards were created to solve a specific set of requirements and they did it well, but times are changing. Today’s standards won’t solve tomorrow’s problems. In fact, they have become tomorrow’s problem! SPARK is the answer.” East joined SPARK Microsystems as a Senior Advisor and Strategist after being introduced to its founders and technology by Silicon Catalyst.
SPARK Microsystems is a fabless semiconductor company that is leading the way towards ultra-low power wireless communications for the Internet of Things revolution. With its patented technologies, SPARK Microsystems will bring to market a high performance wireless transceiver that allows for orders of magnitude improved power consumption and latency while providing higher data rates than competing technologies.
Silicon Catalyst is the world’s first and only incubator focused exclusively on semiconductor solution startups. Silicon Catalyst addresses the challenges faced by startups along with industry-wide concern of the lack of funding for startups driving novel innovation and growth. Silicon Catalyst’s operations begin in Silicon Valley, California in May 2015. Startups originate from around the world. Silicon Catalyst will collaborate with localized incubators to enable entrepreneurs to utilize Silicon Catalyst partner contributions without need to relocate.
