There were 857 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,107 in the last 365 days.

UniqueGiftsForFriends.com Expands Selection with My Saint My Hero Jewelry

Unique Gifts For Friends

Logo for Unique Gifts For Friends

UniqueGiftsForFriends.com Layer of Grace

My Saint My Hero Layer of Grace

Layer of Grace Bracelet My Saint My Hero

Layer of Grace Bracelet at Unique Gifts For Friends

The unique gift shop helps customers celebrate their friendships with inspirational jewelry styles that are especially meaningful to those of Christian Faith.

The collection is also very meaningful because The Layer of Grace serves as a reminder to the wearer how much they are loved and layered in the Grace of the Blessed Mother”
— Miriam Deckert
CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unique Gifts For Friends.com is expanding the gifts customers can choose from with more inspirational jewelry from My Saint My Hero.

Customers already adore many of the popular styles offered by the unique religious inspired line that includes woven slipknot and bangle bracelet styles. Now customers can choose from a larger selection.

“One of the jewelry pieces I chose to add is the Layer of Grace Collection because of the fashionable beaded look and the easy toggle clasp,” says Miriam Deckert, owner of Unique Gifts For Friends. “The collection is also very meaningful because The Layer of Grace serves as a reminder to the wearer how much they are loved and are layered in the protection and graces of the Blessed Mother”.

• Layer of Grace has a necklace or bracelet made of black diamond beads
• Offered in either a gold or silver metal color
• Toggle clasp makes it easy for anyone to put on
• Accompanied with a beautiful aqua box and an inspirational card

The Layer of Grace bracelet is priced at $40.50 and the necklace is $60. The spiritual jewelry is made by My Saint My Hero, that creates Wearable Blessings that serves as constant reminders of purpose, hope and inspiration.

Uniquegfitsforfriends.com, based in Clearwater, Fla. is an online gift boutique that helps people celebrate their friendships with thoughtful and meaningful gifts. Free gift wrapping and free shipping for orders over $100 are included.

Miriam Deckert
Unique Gifts For Friends
9545543614
email us here

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Religion, Retail