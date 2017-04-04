UniqueGiftsForFriends.com Expands Selection with My Saint My Hero Jewelry
The unique gift shop helps customers celebrate their friendships with inspirational jewelry styles that are especially meaningful to those of Christian Faith.
Customers already adore many of the popular styles offered by the unique religious inspired line that includes woven slipknot and bangle bracelet styles. Now customers can choose from a larger selection.
“One of the jewelry pieces I chose to add is the Layer of Grace Collection because of the fashionable beaded look and the easy toggle clasp,” says Miriam Deckert, owner of Unique Gifts For Friends. “The collection is also very meaningful because The Layer of Grace serves as a reminder to the wearer how much they are loved and are layered in the protection and graces of the Blessed Mother”.
• Layer of Grace has a necklace or bracelet made of black diamond beads
• Offered in either a gold or silver metal color
• Toggle clasp makes it easy for anyone to put on
• Accompanied with a beautiful aqua box and an inspirational card
The Layer of Grace bracelet is priced at $40.50 and the necklace is $60. The spiritual jewelry is made by My Saint My Hero, that creates Wearable Blessings that serves as constant reminders of purpose, hope and inspiration.
Uniquegfitsforfriends.com, based in Clearwater, Fla. is an online gift boutique that helps people celebrate their friendships with thoughtful and meaningful gifts. Free gift wrapping and free shipping for orders over $100 are included.
