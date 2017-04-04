New Online Master’s Program at Washburn University Now Fully Accredited
Washburn University's new Master of Arts in Communication and Leadership is now fully accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.
New Master's Program at Washburn University Now Fully Accredited
Topeka, KS – Washburn University’s new Master of Arts in Communication and Leadership is now fully accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. The online program is designed for aspiring leaders and built around the schedules of working professionals.
“We’re offering this program in eight week modules and delivering it entirely online,” said Dr. Mary Pilgram, program director. “The degree is built around skills that are the bedrock of business, industry and non-profit work and we wanted to make it available as widely as possible.”
The program, which launched this fall, is offered in eight-week modules to provide a flexible schedule for working professionals. The MA in Communication and Leadership program is 30 credit hours and can be completed in two years.
Pilgram noted that the courses focus on strategic management communication, conflict communication, and leadership in organizations. Those who complete the program will be well-positioned to fill leadership roles in their career fields. Leadership, teamwork, communication skills, and problem-solving abilities are the attributes most desired by employers.
With courses such as “Communication in Conflict and Negotiation,” and “Leading Globally,” students will graduate the program with a thorough knowledge of organizational communication and leadership. All program faculty hold a Ph.D. and have real-world experience in their areas of focus. The Leadership Studies instructors are all senior administrators with decades of leadership experience and all have taught leadership courses in the past.
Washburn University and the Master’s Degree in Communication and Leadership are accredited by The Higher Learning Commission, an independent corporation that was founded in 1895 as one of six regional institutional accreditors in the United States.
Washburn University is able to offer distance learning programs in a number of states through our membership in SARA -- the National Council for State Authorization Reciprocity Agreements. SARA is a voluntary agreement among its member states and U.S. territories that establishes comparable national standards for interstate offering of postsecondary distance-education courses and programs.
Under the current agreement, Washburn is authorized to offer programs in all states except California, Florida and Massachusetts which are not members of SARA.
For more information, go to http://bit.ly/2oe7Zh6
