International Tax Planning and Asset Protection for High Net Worth Investors

Attorney Wolfe Publishes 18th Book.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- I am pleased to announce the publication of my 18th book, International Tax Planning & Asset Protection For High Net Worth Investors. The e-book is currently available on Amazon.In addition I have just received notification of a prestigious international tax award, International Tax Advisor of the Year (2017) from Global Business Magazine based in London/UK.About The Wolfe Law GroupGary S. Wolfe, Esq. has over 34 years of experience, specializing in IRS Tax Audits and International Tax Matters including: International Tax Planning/Tax Compliance, and International Asset Protection. For more information see gswlaw.com