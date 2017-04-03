There were 724 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,886 in the last 365 days.

International Tax Planning and Asset Protection for High Net Worth Investors

Attorney Wolfe Publishes 18th Book.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I am pleased to announce the publication of my 18th book, International Tax Planning & Asset Protection For High Net Worth Investors. The e-book is currently available on Amazon.

In addition I have just received notification of a prestigious international tax award, International Tax Advisor of the Year (2017) from Global Business Magazine based in London/UK.

About The Wolfe Law Group
Gary S. Wolfe, Esq. has over 34 years of experience, specializing in IRS Tax Audits and International Tax Matters including: International Tax Planning/Tax Compliance, and International Asset Protection. For more information see gswlaw.com

Gary Wolfe
The Wolfe Law Group
