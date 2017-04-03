Travellanda HQ moves to west London

I remember our first office in West Kensington, it was so small we couldn’t all talk on the phone at the same time. ” — Amir Gharizadeh, Director & Co-founder, Travellanda

LONDON, UK, April 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fast growing B2B travel company expands further by relocating its London Headquarters to accommodate for expanding departments.

London based Travellanda recently decided it was time to pack up and move to larger premises. Its previous office was located in Wandsworth and was a standard serviced office. But the company is growing fast with departments requiring extra desks.

The new headquarters is now based in ‘Happening Hammersmith’, just by the River Thames in West London. It boasts a large open plan space where all departments can communicate with each other. It has a Director's Box and of course the main board room. The Headquarters in London has moved four times since its foundation seven years ago. Growth is always higher than expected and the consistent recruitment pushed the company to look for bigger space.

Since the company opened its doors in 2010, it has gone from strength to strength. A long way from when the three co-founders worked in a tiny office, barely big enough for two desks. Now, the company boasts three offices globally and a staff count that seems to increase each quarter.

Amir Gharizadeh, Director and Co-founder at Travellanda said: “I remember our first office in West Kensington, it was so small we couldn’t all talk on the phone at the same time otherwise the noise would fill the room and we wouldn’t hear anything. Eventually we moved a month later to slightly larger office on the same floor. We still had to take meetings in the coffee shop around the corner for about 2 years. I am now very proud of how far we have come in the last seven years and love the new office space. We look forward to welcoming all of our clients and suppliers over whenever they are available.”

About Travellanda Ltd.

As a leading B2B Accommodation Wholesaler, Travellanda is the travel industry’s fastest growing company. Through cutting edge technology, it provides highly competitive wholesale rates on an inventory of over 200,000 hotels worldwide. Using the Travellanda XML Connectivity API, Online Reservation System or White Label, travel agencies, tour operators, B2B online systems and OTA’s have access to a wide range of hotels with competitive rates. Travellanda’s head office is in London and has local offices in Bangkok, Istanbul, plus representatives in over 10 countries.

