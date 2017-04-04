TWO DIFFERENT CANDIDATES, TWO DIFFERENT CAMPAIGNS, ONE COUNTY NEAR WASHINGTON, DC ARE AN EARLY BELLWETHER FOR THE NATION
DR. CARLTON CARTER, NATIONAL ‘TURNAROUND EXPERT', ANTHONY L. AYERS SR., LAW ENFORCEMENT LEADER, LAUNCH CAMPAIGNS -- ‘AMERICA IS READY TO GET BACK ON TRACK’
In an entirely different race for an entirely different office, Anthony Ayers, who is best known as the founder of the highly successful (local edition) of Unity in the Community, an annual parade and festival which brings together law enforcement, diverse communities, and other organizations from around the region, today announced he is running for Sheriff of Prince George’s County. Citing the need to “move all communities forward and leave no one behind,” Ayers said it is time to take positive law enforcement and community involvement to the next level.
"We need more business development, more jobs, better management of our tax dollars, better schools, more safety and, most of all, we need people coming together as one community,” said Carter. “I was born and raised in Prince George’s County. My parents live in District 8. I live in District 8. What happens in District 8 and this country happens to me and my family and that is why I am committed to serving my district and bringing value here that is more than anyone could have ever imagined,” he added.
“I took my humble beginnings, my education and my faith, and I embarked on a journey to make life better for children,” said Carter. “Today, I am still on that journey, but there is something more. Now, I want to make life in District 8 better for not just children, but taking that same energy and zeal that I once used for children only, I want to make life better for everyone.”
Ayers echoed Carter’s sentiments.
"Prince George’s County is an elaborate mixture of people, values, and beliefs. I know because I have lived here all my life and I know that some of the best people in the world live right here in Prince George’s County,” said Ayers, “By having respect for yourself, respect for one another, and by seeing the true value in yourself and each other, this allows people to learn to appreciate each other and all of the differences we represent. This is where we are going as a united community in Prince George’s County.”
Comprised of communities representing different races, cultures, religions, genders, sexual orientations, physical abilities, social backgrounds, life experiences, and even different ways of thinking, Prince George’s County, which borders Washington, DC, is the wealthiest African American majority county in the nation. Many say Prince George’s County is a backdrop for the nation and the local, regional and national elections to come.
“Law enforcement and community collaboration must go to a new level of engagement. It is no longer us and them,” Ayers said. “The operative word for Prince George’s County and the nation is we and we are creating something new in this county. We know the eyes of the entire nation are or will be looking at and learning from us.”
We are stepping into the ring early because “America is ready to get back on track at every level as soon as possible,” Ayers said.
