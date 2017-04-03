API Management Market is Growing at CAGR of 35% and Expected to Reach USD 3 Billion by 2022
API Management Market by Component (Solutions, Services), Service (Training and Consulting, Integration) and Deployment (On-premises, Cloud) - Forecast to 2022
The software can be built in-house or purchased as a service through a third party provider. An application programming interface provides various functions such as automate and connections between an API and the applications, ensure consistency between multiple API implementations and monitor traffic from individual apps.
It is basically a process of publishing, documenting and overseeing application programming interfaces in a secure, scalable environment. The motive of API Management is to allow an organization that publishes an API to monitor the interface’s lifecycle and the needs of developers.
The growing popularity of Web APIs, advancements of the Internet of Things and Big Data and as well as cost & feature benefits, mobility and app proliferation, increasing number of mobile subscribers, the rise of social media are the factors contributing to the growth of the API Management market. Hence, data security, legacy investments in SOA and Performance Monitoring by skilled professionals are the restraints of the API Management Market.
Key Players:
The key players of Global API Management Market report include IBM Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Akana, Inc. (U.S.), CA Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Cloud Elements, Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett-Packard Enterprises Co. (U.S.), Mashape Inc. (U.S.), MuleSoft, Inc. (U.S.) and Oracle Corporation (U.S.), RedHat, Inc. (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany) and others.
API Management Market
By component, the market has been bifurcated into solutions, services.
• On the Basis of Services, the market can be segmented as training and consulting, integration, support & maintenance. Support & maintenance accounted for the largest market share because they provide most recent fixtures and enhancements to the API management solutions.
• On the basis of Deployment the market can be segmented on-premises and cloud based. Further, the market has been segmented into four regions which include- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.
Access the market data and market information presented through more than 25 market data tables and 25 figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report “Global API Management Market - Forecast to 2022”
Market Research Future Analysis
Global API Management Market is expected to grow significantly. The market is highly application basis. Security & maintenance segment of API Management market globally drives the market. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years.
Regionally, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2016-2022 majorly due to growing acceptance of cloud-based solutions, emerging technologies such as internet of things (IoT), big data analytics, and mobility. However, North-America accounted for the largest market share majorly due to technological advancements.
Intended Audience
• API Management Manufacturers
• Distributors
• Research firms
• Consultancy firms
• Software Developers
• Vendors
• Semiconductor Manufacturers
