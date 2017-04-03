Global Catechol Market 2016: Market Segments, Landscape, Company Profiles, Demand and Forecast – 2022
Global Catechol Market Analysis by Application (Agrochemicals, Personal care, Petrochemicals, Food & Beverages and others) and Region - Forecast to 2022
Catechol, also known as pyrocatechol or 1,2-dihydroxybenzene, is an organic compound with the molecular formula C6H4(OH)2. Catechol occurs naturally in trace amount in fruit and vegetable. It is an organic solid substance, colorless with a weak odour of phenol. Synthetic catechol is made by hydroxylation of phenol. It is only used in industry as an intermediate for chemical synthesis, mainly for aroma products, agrochemicals and pharmaceuticals or in formulation. Approximately 20 million kg are produced annually; the main applications are in pesticides, flavors, and fragrances. Catechol occurs as feathery white crystals that are very rapidly soluble in water. Small amounts of catechol occur naturally in fruits and vegetables, along with the enzyme polyphenol oxidase (also known as catecholase, or catechol oxidase). Upon mixing the enzyme with the substrate and exposure to oxygen (as when a potato or apple is cut and left out), the colorless catechol oxidizes to reddish-brown melanoid pigments, derivatives of benzoquinone. Catechol is used as a black-and-white photographic developer. Pyrocatechol is a natural occurring plant poly phenol that is used as an ingredient for the production of insecticides, perfumes and drugs.
Furthermore, it is also used in dyestuffs, electroplating, antioxidants and light stabilizers and in organic synthesis. It is also prepared by treating salicyladehyde with hydrogen peroxide or from its monomethyl ether (guaiacol) by treatment with hydro bromic acid. It is one of the central intermediates in aerobic aromatic metabolism. Process for the oxidation of phenol to a mixture of hydroquinone and catechol using hydrogen peroxide as oxidant in the presence of titanium silicate molecules in a multistage fixed bed reactor. As phenolic antioxidants, it has been extensively used in chemical, food and pharmaceutical industry. The extraction efficiency in the presence of magnesium salts in comparison to the extraction efficiencies from the salt-free aqueous solutions increased from 14% in the case of catechol extraction with diethyl ether.
Market Segmentation:
Global Catechol Market is majorly segmented on the basis of application. Based on application the market is segmented into agrochemicals, personal care, petrochemicals, food & beverages and others.
Global Catechol Market Players:
The major key players of this market are: Solvay, Lianyungang Sanjili Chemical Industry Co., UBE Industries, Camlin Fine Chemicals, Sumitomo Chemical Co, trivenichemical, Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp, Rohdia, Sanjili Chemical, Mitsui Chemicals and others.
Regional Analysis:
The Asia-Pacific Catechol Market is expected to grow due to growing application industry. China consumes largest market share in global catechol market. The report estimates the size of the Catechol Market, both in terms of volume and value. Other regions like India, Indonesia and Brazil are expected to drive the demand owing to lenient regulations by government in setting up industries and producing large amounts of products to meet growing population demand.
North America is expected to grow at faster pace; the U.S and Canada are anticipated to have a largest share due to industrial development and government regulations. In-addition, the growing population and increase in construction industries is driving the market in this region. In Europe, UK and Germany are key contributors for this region; catechol market size is growing due to government policies and increase in use of catechol in various application.
