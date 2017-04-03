Global Uterine Fibroid Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR over 3.24% From 2016 to 2022
Uterine Fibroid Market Analysis by Type (Subserosal Fibroids), Diagnosis (Computed Tomography) and Treatment (Uterine Fibroid Embolization) - Forecast to 2022
Uterine Fibroids are the abnormal growth that gets developed inside or on the wall of a woman’s uterus. These are also known as leiomyoma or myomas. These are noncancerous growths that cause symptoms such as heavy bleeding between or during the menstrual cycle, pain in pelvis or lower back, increased menstrual cramping, swelling enlargement of the abdomen.
Uterine fibroids is spreading over U.S. at a steady pace due to its high prevalence in African- American race. The exact cause of uterine fibroids is unknown, however heredity of uterine fibroids, high blood pressure and low levels of vitamin D are some of the major causing factors of uterine fibroids. Based on the market scenario, it has been observed that procedures like hysterectomy and myomectomy are majorly covering the Uterine Fibroid treatment market despite of their side effects, which as a result is showcasing the limited treatment options for UF.
The U.S. Uterine Fibroid Market has been evaluated as a growing market and it is expected that the market will touch high growth figures. The increasing prevalence of uterine fibroids and growing number of hysterectomy surgeries every year in this region are some of the factors driving the market for this disease. There are several other treatment options available now a days in U.S. that are driving the overall Uterine Fibroids Market such as self-help techniques, pharmacotherapy, uterine artery embolization and invasive surgical procedures (myomectomy & hysterectomy). The U.S. Uterine Fibroids market is expected to reach USD 39,993.2 million in 2022.
Competitive Analysis-
Major Key Players in Global Uterine Fibroid Market are:
The major participants of this market are AstraZeneca (England), Cook Medical Inc. (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), GE Healthcare (U.K.), AbbVie Inc. (U.S.), Hologic (U.S.) and others.
U.S. Uterine Fibroid Market:
In the coming years, it is expected that the U.S. Uterine fibroid Market will advance with higher growth rate as compared to previous years. The large number of women affected by the problem and the large number of hysterectomy procedure are done to treat the symptoms are the major factors driving the market for uterine fibroid market.
Access the market data and market information presented through more than 25 market data tables and 25 figures spread over 47 numbers of pages of the project report “Uterine Fibroid Market - U.S. Forecast to 2022”
Regional Analysis:
The U.S. market for uterine fibroids is growing steadily. The market for uterine fibroids is growing with the CAGR of 3.24% during the forecast period from 2016-2022. Treatment with both drug and surgery accounted for the largest market share by treatment while treatment with only surgery is the second largest market for uterine fibroid, by treatment. Treatment with only pharmacotherapy is the fastest growing market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.96% during the forecast period of 2016-2022. The reason for this high growth is the positive clinical trial results of some drugs which will shoot the uterine fibroid market for pharmacotherapy.
Market Segmentation:
U.S. Uterine Fibroid Market has been segmented on the basis of type which comprises of Subserosal Fibroids, Intramural Fibroids, Submucosal Fibroids and others. On the basis of diagnosis the market is segmented into Medical Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanners, Computed tomography (CT), Ultrasounds and others. On the basis of treatment the market is segmented into Uterine Fibroid Embolization, Magnetic Resonance Guided Focused Ultrasound, Myolysis, Endometrial Ablation, Hysterectomy and Myomectomy.
