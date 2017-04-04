Society of Human Resources Management Invite Mindfulness Expert, Pandit Dasa, To Teach About Mindful Leadership
HR professionals explore Mindful Leadership concepts and Mindfulness Training to create a better leadership model for their organizations.
In June of 2016, Pandit Dasa, spoke at the SHRM National convention on the same topic to an audience of over 1,500. The 80-minute speech concluded with the entire audience closing their eyes for a mini mindfulness workshop. It was a rare experience for conference goers, as they raced between lectures and workshops, to press the pause button and try and stop the constant chatter of the mind. Attendees, mostly HR professionals, at the LEAD2017 conference which was organized by HR.com also had an opportunity to experience a moment of calm and rejuvenation during Pandit's Mindfulness meditations.
A Harvard business review article explains that mindfulness can actually change your brain. The Anterior Cingulate Cortex (ACC) which is located behind the frontal lobe of the brain, is responsible for self-regulation and prevents one from knee-jerk reaction's. Those with a damaged ACC have a harder time regulating their emotions and behavior. However, research shows that meditators are better at regulating their emotions and behavior. Having the ability to balance one’s emotions and not losing one’s cool is a key principle of mindful leadership. Losing your cool with your workforce will create an environment of fear and not inspiration.
Christopher Moore and MIT nearest scientist, explains that meditation helps improve focus. These types of research articles are allowing individuals who might be skeptical of mindfulness to adopt it more freely and even bring it into a corporate arena.
Mindfulness trainings can be conducted by a mindfulness expert in an office environment. One doesn't have to sit cross-legged on a yoga mat to engage in mindfulness meditation. One can be sit in an office chair or at a conference table. One should be comfortable enough to stay alert but not so comfortable that one runs the risk of falling asleep. If one wants to use Meditation to recharge and refocus, then one will need to stay alert and keep the mind focused on the present moment and their breath. Whenever one catches their mind wandering, one should gently bring it back to the present moment. The constant bringing back of the mind strengthens the muscles of the mind. This can be equated to doing push-ups with the mind or you can see it as taking the mind to the gym without actually going to a gym.
Pandit Dasa, mindfulness expert, has been teaching meditation for almost two decades in and around New York City in corporations and college campuses around the country. He recommends starting with just five simple minutes per day of meditation. If you can do five minutes a day for 30 days then you can increase by one or two minutes per day. He believes that if it's done gradually and at a comfortable pace, there's a better chance of the practice remaining consistent.
As a Mindfulness expert, Pandit Dasa organizes mindfulness workshop and mindfulness trainings for corporate professionals and encourages them to remain calm and collected during difficult situations and to treat their employees with respect and to regularly appreciating their contributions. If managers can implement components of mindful leadership in their approach, it will gradually filter down to the rest of the workforce. This will be good for the individual, the teams and the entire organization. It's a win-win for everyone.
Ultimately, we should aspire to create a culture of mindfulness in our organization as that will not only help individuals reduce stress, but it will also create a positive and harmonious work environment.
The Power of Mindful Leadership