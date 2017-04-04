Dashboard Dealership Enterprises Hires Industry Veteran Kip Miles as VP Sales/Marketing
“I am thrilled to join such a dynamic and growing company that is making a difference in the automotive industry by helping dealerships understand how to use business intelligence tools to make decisions that increase profitability. Business intelligence analytics are now as important to car and truck dealers as the DMS, CRM, or vAuto. Executive Eye delivers this critical information to dealers at a time when margins and expense are under pressure like never before,” said Miles. “From best practices to operational disciplines to 'cause and effect' warning signs, I will help bridge those gaps. Dealerships operate best when they adhere to the ‘no surprises’ rule,” Miles added.
Miles has over three decades of retail automotive experience in sales, leadership and management, covering the full spectrum of new car franchises. He began his automotive career washing cars and answering phones at his father’s Chevrolet dealership. From there he moved upwards and exceled in each chair, including Dealer Principal. Throughout his long career he has successfully owned and operated domestic, import, luxury and exotic dealerships.
“Kip has an incredible track record in this industry and we are fortunate to have him join our team. He brings a unique understanding of key dealership operational pain points as he has literally been there and experienced just about every area,” said Josh Blick, Dashboard Dealership Enterprises CEO. “As the auto industry’s business intelligence pioneer, we have invested over 15 years in the automotive space solving and optimizing complex problems through laser-focused delivery of actionable data. Kip will be an invaluable asset to help us empower our dealers with a critical focus on business metrics. With his operational experience he can help both our existing dealers and new clients,” Blick continued.
Dashboard Dealership Enterprises is a full service enterprise reporting company serving automotive dealer groups for the last 15 years, with a track record of successful projects with some of the largest dealership groups in the U.S. Its Flagship product, Executive Eye, is a mainstay in over 750 dealerships, including many on the 2016 Automotive News ‘Top 150’ Dealership Groups.
For more information, or to schedule a demo, call 415-295-2195 or visit: http://www.dashboardonline.com/
About Dashboard Dealership Enterprises:
A Leader in reporting solutions for auto dealers, Dashboard was founded in 1996, and has successfully built and sold several reporting solutions to Reynolds & Reynolds, ADP and many of the largest dealer groups in the USA. Dashboard Dealership Enterprises is a proven leader in dealership management reporting, and continues to innovate in the world of business analytics.
Dashboard rapidly develops high quality system products and related services to satisfy the current and emerging needs of its customers. Its mission is to exceed customer expectations for services, quality, speed of implementation, ease of use and support.
