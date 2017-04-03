Advanced Biofuel 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 43.77% and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global advanced biofuel market to grow at a CAGR of 43.77% during the period 2017-2021.
The analysts forecast the global advanced biofuel market to grow at a CAGR of 43.77% during the period 2017-2021.
Across the world, there has been an unprecedented interest in advanced biofuels over the previous decade. The main reason for this is the volatile crude oil price, which is affecting the economic conditions of many countries without significant oil and gas reserves to support their economy. High dependence on fossil fuels has created economic as well as environmental concerns, such as greenhouse gas emissions. Several economies have implemented regulatory reforms, blending targets and statutory norms while using advanced biofuels to offset the growing environmental risks associated with conventional fuels.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global advanced biofuel market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Advanced Biofuel Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Algenol
• Diamond Green Diesel
• DuPont
• Fiberight
• GranBio
Other prominent vendors
• Emerald Biofuels
• POET-DSM Advanced Biofuels
• Renewable Energy Group
Market driver
• Growing requirement for cleaner fuel.
Market challenge
• Higher cost of production compared to conventional fuels.
Market trend
• Need to comply with environmental regulations.
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by fuel type
• Global advanced biofuel market by fuel type
• Global advanced biofuel market by cellulosic ethanol
• Global advanced biofuel market by biodiesel
• Global advanced biofuel market by biobutanol
• Global advanced biofuel market by BioDME
• Global advanced biofuel market by others
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Global advanced biofuel market by geography
• Advanced biofuel market in Americas
• Advanced biofuel market in EMEA
• Advanced biofuel market in APAC
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Impact of drivers on key customer segments
• Market challenges
• Impact of challenges on key customer segments
PART 10: Market trends
• Need to comply with environmental regulations
• Rising investments
• Increase in biofuel varieties extracted from algae
PART 11: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Other prominent vendors
PART 12: Key vendor analysis
• Algenol
• Diamond Green Diesel
• DuPont
• Fiberight
• GranBio
………..CONTINUED
