Global UAV Payload and Subsystems Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 9% during 2016 to 2021
Global UAV Payload and Subsystems Market Analysis and Forecast by Payload (C4I, Radar, Electro-optic and Infrared Sensor (EO/IS) and Sonar) and Geography- 2021
UAV Payload and Subsystems are mainly used in Aerospace (aviation and space flight). UAVs are controlled remotely either by a pilot at a ground station or by onboard computers. Payloads are one of the major components in UAVs. These payloads consist of various equipment and systems depending on their specific mission requirement. Many different types of UAVs have been developed and inducted into military operations with the technology has advanced in the last one decade,
Global UAV Payload and Subsystems Market are driven by the increasing demand for lightweight UAV payload. The carbon composite materials are widely used in manufacturing UAV airframes. These materials ensure reduced weight and enhanced service life which also reduces the overall maintenance cost per flight (landing). Companies have vastly adopted the trend of using these composite manufacturing technologies for UAVs.
Competitive Analysis-
Major Key Players in UAV Payload and Subsystems Market are
The leading market players in the global UAV Payload and Subsystems market primarily include AeroVironment, Boeing, Elbit Systems, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman.
The other prominent vendor includes Controp Precision Technologies Ltd, Alpha Unmanned Systems, BAE Systems, and Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
Market Segments
Global UAV Payload and Subsystems Market is segmented in to two key dynamics for better understanding of the market - Segmentation by the payload & by the region.
• Segmentation by Payload: Comprises of C41, Radar, Electronic Warfare, Electro-optc/infrared Sensors, Communication and Signal Intelligence and INS.
• Segmentation By Region: Comprises of Geographical Regions.
Study Objectives of UAV Payload and Subsystems Market
• The report provides detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global UAV Payload and Subsystems Market
• Offers insights about factors affecting the market growth
• Enables to analyze the Global UAV Payload and Subsystems Market based on various factors - price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.
• Provides historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)
• Offers country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective
• Provides country-level analysis of the market for segment by payload and regions
• Offers strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
• Enables to track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global UAV Payload and Subsystems Market.
Access the market data and market information presented through more than 40 market data tables and 25 figures spread over 103 numbers of pages of the project report “UAV Payload and Subsystems Market - Forecast to 2021”
Regional and Country Analysis
Americas UAV Payload and Subsystems market is poised to reach to the multitudes of billions by 2021, the market is to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecasted period.
Whereas, EMEA and Asia Pacific will grow at a considerable rate of CAGR.
The reports also cover country level analysis.
Key Findings
• In 2015, Americas account the maximum market share of around 50%, followed by EMEA with 22%, and APAC with 28%.
• In 2015, C4I systems captured the market with a share of around 32% and also expect to lead the market in 2021
• In Americas, the number of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in 2012 was 6,316 and is likely to reach 8,300 by 2017
Brief TOC of Global UAV Payload and Subsystems Market
1. Introduction
1.1 Report Description
1.2 Research Objective
2. Executive Summary
2.1 Key Findings / Highlights
2.1.1 Investment Opportunities
2.1.2 Market Startegies
2.1.3 Latest Developments
3. Scope of the Study
3.1 Markets Covered
3.2 Years Considered For the Study (2016-2021)
3.2 Geographic Scope
3.3 Key Stakeholders
4. Assumptions and Limitations
5. Research Methodology
Continued….
