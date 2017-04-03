Radius Travel Announces Partnership with mTrip for Corporate Mobile Solutions

Mobile Apps for Business Travel

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radius Travel has partnered with mTrip, an award-winning mobile travel industry leader, to develop mobile app solutions for its multinational corporate clients.



Melissa McMahon, Senior Director, Product & Marketing at Radius Travel said, “When it comes to technology, we’re committed to finding the right solutions for each client. Mobile travel apps have to work for the traveler. For many clients, our member agencies’ local solutions are the right fit. For clients looking for a global option, we wanted a solution that would give the corporate traveler the experience they’d come to expect from leisure apps. mTrip offered the right platform for us to deliver value to our clients.”

Frederic de Pardieu, CEO and Founder of mTrip stated, “We are proud to become Radius Travel's preferred partner, and help them offer a holistic experience to business travelers, combining the best of corporate and leisure mobile applications. mTrip's customizable solutions will provide Radius Travel with a unique offering for their clients. The fact that Radius Travel, with their global expertise and presence, has chosen mTrip, proves that the corporate travel industry is now leveraging leisure to offer the best of both worlds”.



About Radius Travel

Radius Travel is a global travel management company that designs and delivers programs for multinational companies through a network of best-in-market agencies. The Radius network is made up of over 100 agencies worldwide and manages more than USD 30 billion of annual corporate travel spending. The Radius Global Hotel Program, featuring the world’s leading hotel brands, is one of the largest in the corporate travel market.

www.radiustravel.com.

Media Contact

Diana Doody, Brand Manager

ddoody@radiustravel.com



About mTrip:

mTrip is a leader in the mobile travel industry with over 3 million downloads and award-winning solutions that serve clients from across the globe. Since 2009, mTrip has been offering white label and customized solutions while continuously developing agile and flexible platforms that can adapt to each client’s specific needs. Leading global travel brands rely on mTrip to produce an optimal product that improves travel experience, increases mobile revenue, and provides valuable customer insight.

www.mtrip.com

Media Contact

Gabrielle Colacci, Customer Success Manager

contact@mtrip.com

