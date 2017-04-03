Virtual Private Network(VPN) Market Worth to cross USD 106 Billion at CAGR of 13% by 2022
Virtual Private Network Market Analysis and Forecast by Products (Routers), Type (Cloud, IP), Deployment (On Premises) and Verticals (Government, BFIS) – 2022
A VPN or virtual private network is a network technology which is used to provide an additional security layer to the over a less secure network. The VPN offers various benefits and ensures that the appropriate level of security is given to the connected systems where underlying network infrastructure is not able to provide it. Elimination of unauthorized access to the networks and creation of secure bridge between the source computers to destination are some of the application of a VPN and VPN market is majorly driven by these factors because growing technology is also bringing new threats into the current network environment. Cyber security has become a core concept in any organization. Companies have become more sensitive towards their data and loss of a single file from the organization could hamper the image of company very badly, thus companies are adopting new cyber security technologies just after it is arriving. VPN is a very core component of cyber security and growth of cyber security market is also driving the market of VPN.
High technological adoption along with the increasing number of connected devices is also creating various vulnerability into the current network infrastructure. This vulnerability needs to be addressed properly and a VPN could be an option to remove these security vulnerabilities.
The global market of VPN is expected to reach at USD 106 billion by the end of year 2022 with compound annual growth rate of 13% but factors such as high deployment cost and need of technical knowledge are some of the restraints of the market.
Major Key Players:
• Microsoft Inc. (U.S.),
• Private Internet Access (U.S.),
• CyberGhost (Romania),
• NordVPN (Panama),
• Purevpn (Hong Kong),
• IPVanish (U.S.),
• Golden Frog (U.S.),
• Buffered VPN (Hungary),
• SaferVPN (Israel)
Market Research Future Analysis:
Market Research Future analysis shows that the market of Virtual Private Network will increase significantly with growth of cyber security and technology. Cyber security is a parent market of VPN and with the growth in the cyber security market, the demand for VPN from government sector will rise significantly. Today, every organization is taking hard steps to secure their virtual infrastructure and environment and for that they are adopting various tools and methods. With wide feature option, a VPN in their infrastructure is their top priority. Companies are also investing heavily in the R&D sector to make this technology more efficient. By Region
• North America is dominating the market as U.S. and Canada are getting lots of cyber-attacks compare to other countries.
• Europe stands as second biggest market whereas Asia-Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market.
• High growth of manufacturing and service industry in China and Asia are some of the major factor behind the high adoption of VPN.
Study Objectives of Virtual Private Network Market:
• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Virtual Private Network markets Market.
• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.
• To analyze the Virtual Private Network markets market based porter’s five force analysis etc.
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)
• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective
• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by Products, Deployment, Verticals and sub-segments
• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Virtual Private Network.
