Home Energy Management Systems 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 18.71% and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global home energy management systems market to grow at a CAGR of 18.71% during the period 2017-2021.
HEMS are devices that are installed in residential buildings to enable the provision of feedback on electricity consumption patterns and power consumption data for individual appliances. These systems perform pre-programmed functions, such as maintaining the temperature of houses. In addition, HEMS not only provide demand-response prompts from utility loads but also provide data about loads generated by microgrids. The data generated are provided to users, wherein they can view their energy consumption patterns and compare them with historical data.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global home energy management systems market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations in the market.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Home Energy Management Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Cisco Systems
• Honeywell
• Panasonic
• Schneider Electric
Other prominent vendors
• Allure Energy
• C3 IoT
• Capgemini
• GE Appliances and Lighting
• Hitachi
• Intel
• Johnson Controls
• Liricco Technology
• Siemens
• SmartThings (a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics)
• Toshiba
Market driver
• Growing adoption of smart grid technologies
Market challenge
• High cost of implementation and interoperability issues
Market trend
• Growing demand for smart homes
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
• Global HEMS market segmentation by product
• Global HEMS market by lighting controls
• Global HEMS market by self-monitoring systems segment
• Global HEMS market by programmable thermostats segment
• Global HEMS market by advanced central controllers
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Global HEMS market segmentation by geography
• HEMS market in the Americas
• HEMS market in EMEA
• HEMS market in APAC
PART 08: Key leading countries
• US
• Germany
• UK
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Impact of drivers on key customer segments
• Market challenges
• Impact of challenges on key customer segments
PART 11: Market trends
• Growing demand for smart homes
• Rapid advances in technology and reduction in technology costs
• Increasing role of utilities in energy management
PART 12: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Other prominent vendors
………..CONTINUED
