Global Cold Chain Logistics Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with revenue and market share for each manufacturerPUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cold Chain Logistics Industry
Description
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Cold Chain Logistics -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022” To Its Research Database
This report studies Cold Chain Logistics in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Japan, India and Southeast Asia focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Americold Logistics (U.S.)
SSI SCHAEFER
Preferred Freezer Services (U.S.)
Burris Logistics (U.S.),
Kloosterboer
Lineage Logistics Holding LLC
Partner Logistics
AGRO Merchants Group, LLC
NewCold Cooperatief U.A.
DHL
Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata
BioStorage Technologies, Inc
Nichirei Logistics Group, Inc.
OOCL Logistics
JWD Group
CWT Limited
SCG Logistics
X2 Group
Best Cold Chain Co.
AIT
Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd
ColdEX
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1142864-global-cold-chain-logistics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022
Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with revenue, market share and growth rate of Cold Chain Logistics in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), like
North America
China
Europe
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Split by applications, this report focuses on revenue market share and growth rate of Cold Chain Logistics in each application, can be divided into
Food and Beverages
Healthcare
Others
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1142864-global-cold-chain-logistics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview 1
1.1 Cold Chain Logistics Market Overview 1
1.1.1 Cold Chain Logistics Product Scope 1
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 2
1.2 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Size and Analysis by Regions 3
1.2.1 North America 4
1.2.2 Europe 5
1.2.3 Japan 6
1.2.4 China 7
1.2.5 India 8
1.2.6 Southeast Asia 9
1.3 Cold Chain Logistics Market by End Users/Application 10
1.3.1 Food and Beverages 11
1.3.2 Healthcare 15
1.3.3 Others 17
2 Global Cold Chain Logistics Competition Analysis by Players 19
2.1 Cold Chain Logistics Market Size (Value) by Players (2016-2017) 19
2.2 Cold Chain Logistics Gross Margin by Players (2016-2017) 22
2.3 Competitive Status and Trend 24
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 25
3.1 Americold Logistics 25
3.1.1 Company Profile 25
3.1.2 Products, Services and Solutions 26
3.1.3 Cold Chain Logistics Revenue (Value) 2012-2017 27
3.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview and Development 28
3.2 SSI SCHAEFER 28
3.2.1 Company Profile 28
3.2.2 Products, Services and Solutions 29
3.2.3 Cold Chain Logistics Revenue (Value) 2012-2017 29
3.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview and Development 30
3.3 Preferred Freezer Services 30
3.3.1 Company Profile 30
3.3.2 Products, Services and Solutions 32
3.3.3 Cold Chain Logistics Revenue (Value) 2012-2017 32
3.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview and Development 33
3.4 Burris Logistics 33
3.4.1 Company Profile 33
3.4.2 Products, Services and Solutions 34
3.4.3 Cold Chain Logistics Revenue (Value) 2012-2017 35
3.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview and Development 36
3.5 Kloosterboer 36
3.5.1 Company Profile 36
3.5.2 Products, Services and Solutions 37
3.5.3 Cold Chain Logistics Revenue (Value) 2012-2017 37
3.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview and Development 38
3.6 Lineage Logistics Holding LLC 38
3.6.1 Company Profile 38
3.6.2 Products, Services and Solutions 39
3.6.3 Cold Chain Logistics Revenue (Value) 2012-2017 40
3.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview and Development 41
3.7 Partner Logistics 41
3.7.1 Company Profile 41
3.7.2 Products, Services and Solutions 42
3.7.3 Cold Chain Logistics Revenue (Value) 2012-2017 44
3.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview and Development 44
3.8 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC 45
3.8.1 Company Profile 45
3.8.2 Products, Services and Solutions 46
3.8.3 Cold Chain Logistics Revenue (Value) 2012-2017 46
3.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview and Development 47
3.9 NewCold Cooperatief U.A. 47
3.9.1 Company Profile 47
3.9.2 Products, Services and Solutions 48
3.9.3 Cold Chain Logistics Revenue (Value) 2012-2017 48
3.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview and Development 49
3.10 DHL 49
3.10.1 Company Profile 49
3.10.2 Products, Services and Solutions 50
3.10.3 Cold Chain Logistics Revenue (Value) 2012-2017 51
3.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview and Development 52
3.11 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata 52
3.11.1 Company Profile 52
3.11.2 Products, Services and Solutions 53
3.11.3 Cold Chain Logistics Revenue (Value) 2012-2017 54
3.11.4 Main Business/Business Overview and Development 55
3.12 BioStorage Technologies, Inc 55
3.12.1 Company Profile 55
3.12.2 Products, Services and Solutions 56
3.12.3 Cold Chain Logistics Revenue (Value) 2012-2017 57
3.12.4 Main Business/Business Overview and Development 58
3.13 Nichirei Logistics Group, Inc. 58
3.13.1 Company Profile 58
3.13.2 Products, Services and Solutions 59
3.13.3 Cold Chain Logistics Revenue (Value) 2012-2017 60
3.13.4 Main Business/Business Overview and Development 61
3.14 OOCL Logistics 61
3.14.1 Company Profile 61
3.14.2 Products, Services and Solutions 63
3.14.3 Cold Chain Logistics Revenue (Value) 2012-2017 63
3.14.4 Main Business/Business Overview and Development 64
3.15 JWD Group 64
3.15.1 Company Profile 64
3.15.2 Products, Services and Solutions 65
3.15.3 Cold Chain Logistics Revenue (Value) 2012-2017 66
3.15.4 Main Business/Business Overview and Development 67
3.16 CWT Limited 67
3.16.1 Company Profile 67
3.16.2 Products, Services and Solutions 68
3.16.3 Cold Chain Logistics Revenue (Value) 2012-2017 69
3.16.4 Main Business/Business Overview and Development 70
3.17 SCG Logistics 70
3.17.1 Company Profile 70
3.17.2 Products, Services and Solutions 71
3.17.3 Cold Chain Logistics Revenue (Value) 2012-2017 72
3.17.4 Main Business/Business Overview and Development 73
3.18 X2 Group 73
3.18.1 Company Profile 73
3.18.2 Products, Services and Solutions 74
3.18.3 Cold Chain Logistics Revenue (Value) 2012-2017 75
3.18.4 Main Business/Business Overview and Development 75
3.19 Best Cold Chain Co. 76
3.19.1 Company Profile 76
3.19.2 Products, Services and Solutions 76
3.19.3 Cold Chain Logistics Revenue (Value) 2012-2017 77
3.19.4 Main Business/Business Overview and Development 78
3.20 AIT 78
3.20.1 Company Profile 78
3.20.2 Products, Services and Solutions 79
3.20.3 Cold Chain Logistics Revenue (Value) 2012-2017 80
3.20.4 Main Business/Business Overview and Development 80
3.21 Crystal Logistics Cool Chain Limited 81
3.21.1 Company Profile 81
3.21.2 Products, Services and Solutions 82
3.21.3 Cold Chain Logistics Revenue (Value) 2012-2017 82
3.21.4 Main Business/Business Overview and Development 83
3.22 ColdEX 83
3.22.1 Company Profile 83
3.22.2 Products, Services and Solutions 84
3.22.3 Cold Chain Logistics Revenue (Value) 2012-2017 85
3.22.4 Main Business/Business Overview and Development 86
Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1142864
Continued...
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here