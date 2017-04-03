The new era of kayaks ?
Powered fishing kayak interest booming. Is there hopes for people tired of paddling the distance ?ATLANTA, GA, USA, April 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATLANTA, March 28 - The Solo Skiff, a new, and revolutionary one man outboard powered kayak is turning a lot of heads lately. After the company released a short video on its Facebook page last week, it went viral. The video received more than 5 million views and over 100 thousand shares. “Response to the video has been crazy,”, said Tom Mitzlaff, the product's designer, “It showed us just how many people like the concept of a kayak with a motor.”
What makes Solo Skiff so different is the outboard motor. The design allows the user to either use a small motor or a paddle,as seen in the mentioned video.
In 2016, 350,000 kayaks were sold in the US, according to the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) based in Chicago. That's a lot of kayaks, and fishermen are a large part of that crowd. With 46 million people purchasing fishing licenses last year alone, it's easy to see why a craft like this can appeal to so many, especially fishermen. There are a few different brands of kayaks that have propulsion systems other than paddles, mainly foot powered systems. There are also companies that make systems that attach to kayaks allowing the use of electric motors.
Although not a true kayak by definition, a kayak design like the Solo Skiff with a motor makes a great deal of sense, particularly the adventurous seeking to explore new areas beyond typical paddling ranges. Add the fact this design can be launched out of a pickup truck helps to make it appealing to people that want a simple way to fish, and do not want to paddle long distances.
