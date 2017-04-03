DPCR Market 2017 World Technology,Development,Trends and Opportunities Market Research Report to 2021
The analysts forecast the global dPCR market to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% during the period 2017-2021.
Digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR) technology is an advanced version of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology that enables users to amplify and directly quantify nucleic acids, such as DNA, RNA, cDNA, and methylated DNA with a high level of precision. The technique allows users to statistically analyze PCR products by converting exponential, analog signals obtained from conventional PCR technology to linear and digital signals.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global dPCR market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global dPCR Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Bio-Rad Laboratories
• Fluidigm
• RainDance Technologies
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
Other prominent vendors
• Becton, Dickinson and Company
• Exiqon
• Formulatrix
• Promega Corporation
• Sigma-Aldrich
• Stilla Technologies
Market driver
• Rising focus on disease diagnosis and drug discovery and development.
Market challenge
• Stringent government rules and regulations.
Market trend
• Rising prominence of PCR solutions in biomedical sector.
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product type
• Market overview
PART 07: Market segmentation by geography
• Market overview
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Impact of drivers on key customer segments
• Market challenges
• Impact of challenges on key customer segments
PART 10: Market trends
PART 11: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
PART 12: Key vendor analysis
• Bio-Rad Laboratories
• Fluidigm
• RainDance Technologies
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
• Other prominent vendors
………..CONTINUED
