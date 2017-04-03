Ezassi Appoints Denise Fletcher as New Chief Innovation Officer
New Chief Innovation Officer Signals Bright Future for Ezassi
Prior to joining Ezassi, Denise spent the last eight years of her thirteen-year career at Xerox working in various innovation capacities for Xerox Technology and Services in Healthcare, Pharma & Life Sciences, where she was responsible for achieving annual revenue targets, fueling thought leadership strategies, engaging customers in innovation strategies and driving innovation through a robust R&D pipeline.
Throughout her career, Denise has been recognized for her contributions to business and innovation. In 2012, she was named one of the most powerful and influential women in Connecticut by the National Diversity Award Council. Two years later, she was named one of the top 40 women in innovation by Front End of Innovation and received two corporate entrepreneur awards for “best new service” in 2014 and “best new venture” in 2015.
Denise actively serves on the HIMSS Innovation Committee and the Healthcare Delivery Advisory board at WPI (Worcester Polytechnic Institute), Denise graduated from Quinnipiac University with a BS in Accounting and obtained her PMP designation in 2005.
Her passion for, and commitment to, her work is also apparent in the fact that she has six patents pending in health and pharma and is highly sought after to speak at innovation and healthcare conferences around the globe.
As the new Chief Innovation Officer for Ezassi, Denise will be responsible for expanding the company’s innovation leadership strategic focus and spearheading all innovation consultancy services for Ezassi clients. She will also be working closely with companies in all stages of their innovation program development and execution to help ensure success. In addition, she will oversee the inception of the Ezassi Innovation Advisory Board.
“We are excited to have Denise join Ezassi as our new CIO,” said Jennifer Creech, CEO of Ezassi. “Her track record as a leader of innovation, motivating and stimulating innovation within organizations and driving revenue makes her a perfect fit. She will further infuse the Ezassi culture with forward-thinking focus and enthusiasm.”
