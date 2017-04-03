Global Virtual Reality Headsets Market 2017 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2022
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Virtual Reality Headsets Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth,Research Report Forecasting to 2022”reports to its database.PUNE, INDIA, April 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual Reality Headsets Market:
Executive Summary
In this report, the global Virtual Reality Headsets market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Virtual Reality Headsets in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
EU
China
Japan
South Korea
Taiwan
Global Virtual Reality Headsets market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Oculus Rift
LG
Sony PlayStation VR
HTC Vive
Samsung Gear VR
Microsoft HoloLens
FOVE VR
Zeiss VR One
Avegant Glyph
Razer OSVR
Google Cardboard
Freefly VR headset
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Augmented VR
Immersive VR
Distributed VR
Other
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Virtual Reality Headsets for each application, including
Games
Film and Television
Other
Table of Contents
Global Virtual Reality Headsets Market Research Report 2017
1 Virtual Reality Headsets Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Virtual Reality Headsets
1.2 Virtual Reality Headsets Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Virtual Reality Headsets Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Virtual Reality Headsets Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Augmented VR
1.2.4 Immersive VR
1.2.5 Distributed VR
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Global Virtual Reality Headsets Segment by Application
1.3.1 Virtual Reality Headsets Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Games
1.3.3 Film and Television
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Global Virtual Reality Headsets Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Virtual Reality Headsets Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Virtual Reality Headsets (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Virtual Reality Headsets Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Virtual Reality Headsets Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
2 Global Virtual Reality Headsets Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Virtual Reality Headsets Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.1 Global Virtual Reality Headsets Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.2 Global Virtual Reality Headsets Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.2 Global Virtual Reality Headsets Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.3 Global Virtual Reality Headsets Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.4 Manufacturers Virtual Reality Headsets Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type
2.5 Virtual Reality Headsets Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Virtual Reality Headsets Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Virtual Reality Headsets Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
…
7 Global Virtual Reality Headsets Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Oculus Rift
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Virtual Reality Headsets Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Oculus Rift Virtual Reality Headsets Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 LG
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Virtual Reality Headsets Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 LG Virtual Reality Headsets Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Sony PlayStation VR
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Virtual Reality Headsets Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Sony PlayStation VR Virtual Reality Headsets Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 HTC Vive
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Virtual Reality Headsets Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 HTC Vive Virtual Reality Headsets Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Samsung Gear VR
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Virtual Reality Headsets Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Samsung Gear VR Virtual Reality Headsets Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Microsoft HoloLens
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Virtual Reality Headsets Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Microsoft HoloLens Virtual Reality Headsets Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 FOVE VR
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Virtual Reality Headsets Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 FOVE VR Virtual Reality Headsets Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Zeiss VR One
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Virtual Reality Headsets Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Zeiss VR One Virtual Reality Headsets Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Avegant Glyph
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Virtual Reality Headsets Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Avegant Glyph Virtual Reality Headsets Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.10 Razer OSVR
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Virtual Reality Headsets Product Category, Application and Specification
…CONTINUED
